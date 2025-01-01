About Cookies on This Site

LG Smart Laundry Lounge

LG offers the best space solutions to help your business succeed. Try more with LG!

Smart Control, Smarter Business

LG Smart Solution is a cloud service that connects businesses and machines to everyone from business owners to customers.

Work freely and remotely

Streamline Maintenance can monitor conditions and detect errors anytime and anywhere; adjust settings and control individual locations and even specific machines.

Preferred by Customers

Now with the ability to check laundry status with their smartphone, customers are free to the gym or shop while they wait for their laundry to finish.

Design Your Business Space

Take your business to the next level with LG VR Simulator.

Exterior to attract customers

LG authorized signage and posters are available to maximize business visibility and to encourage customers to visit the laundromat.

Free consulting through LG VR simulator

The LG VR simulator defines the conditions and shapes of the space, and allows you to design the optimal laundromat layout. With 3D VR, you can envision your dream laundromat and even analyze your investment profitability.

