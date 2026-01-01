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LG Mobility Labworks Series
LG BaseWare
Foundational solutions for Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) software development, powered by LG BaseWare.
Introducing LG BaseWare
LG BaseWare is a suite of essential automotive software solutions that enable automakers to develop their unique SDV experience. It serves as the fundamental backbone of the vehicle's operating system (OS).
Explore LG BaseWare Features
Designed to accelerate development of a robust and resilient SDV platform.
Building Your Vehicle OS
LG BaseWare leverages our extensive experience in the mass production of our business domain including Head Unit, Automotive Display, Connectivity, and ADAS Vision System with expertise in driver assistance system development to empower automakers to effectively build their very own vehicle operating system. LG BaseWare can already be found in many cars on the road today, pushing the technological limits to make the software-defined vehicle a reality. LG BaseWare is open source, allowing for speedier development and improvement of the driver experience.
Easy Development with Service Abstraction
Service-oriented architecture (SOA) framework is facilitated through LG's proprietary service-oriented communication stack and vision framework. These provide standard adaptive automotive open system architecture (AUTOSAR) application programming interfaces (API), enabling software reusability and upgradability.
Security-Focused & Cloud-Connected
Our connectivity solution, which is compliant with global / regional standards, has successfully followed global OEMs in enabling cloud-based services and cloud-native development. LG BaseWare's complete over-the-air (OTA) solution, which includes its own server, allows for the deployment of software updates throughout the car's lifecycle.
Contribution to Open Innovation
By developing LG BaseWare, LG contributes to a more open automotive industry by actively participating in SOAFEE, Eclipse SDV and AGL (Automotive Grade Linux) consortiums and by developing universal software components on a daily basis. In addition, our open-source mixed critical orchestrator oversees multiple software, enabling them to operate in conjunction with the vehicle's various hardware systems.
Related Contents
Discover the journey of LG αWare, from event announcements to detailed video interviews, and see how we're shaping the future of automotive industry.