SEOUL, Dec. 7, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) announced it has become the ninth governing body member of Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge (SOAFEE) — a global consultative body leading the development of software-defined vehicle (SDV) technology and other future mobility solutions — which now has a membership of more than 100 companies.



Founded by Arm and other industry leaders, the SOAFEE initiative is an industry-led Special Interest Group (SIG) comprised of global automakers, semiconductor suppliers, open-source and independent software vendors, and cloud technology leaders aimed at delivering a cloud-native architecture enhanced for mixed-criticality automotive applications with corresponding open-source reference implementations to enable commercial and non-commercial offerings. LG is joining the SOAFEE SIG Governing Body whose other members include Arm, AWS, Bosch, CARIAD, Continental, Red Hat, and SUSE.



LG has been an active participant in SOAFEE since March 2022, when it became a voting member of the SOAFEE SIG. Recognized for its expertise and ongoing contributions to the advancement of SDV and related technologies, the company now takes on a bigger role as a key member of the governing body.



A noted future mobility innovator, LG has earned high praise for its discovery of new usage scenarios for cloud native technology within the driving environment, and for conducting technology verification research that moves the automotive sector closer to the realization of the SDV. LG aims to build on its groundbreaking work and solidify its technological leadership through broadening collaboration with other global companies seeking to establish a robust SDV ecosystem.



At IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany, this September, LG presented its views on the impact the SDV will have on future mobility, and how it is actively preparing for this new era in driving technology. The company’s strength in in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems is enabling it to develop diverse solutions — including in the areas of vehicle computing, vehicle communications, and vehicle operating systems — that will be much in demand as the SDV market continues to evolve and grow.



“LG is very excited to join the SOAFEE Governing Body and looks forward to collaborating with other industry-leading companies to pioneer SDV technology,” said Eun Seokhyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. “LG has secured competitiveness in the areas of infotainment, telematics, and ADAS in preparation for the SDV era, and plans to be actively involved in establishing relevant industry standards in the future.”





