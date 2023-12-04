LG and Netflix Bring Great Entertainment Experience to webOS for Automotive

With the Netflix app, webOS for Automotive will bring vehicle passengers the outstanding performance and picture quality Netflix has long delivered on smart TVs. LG’s webOS for Automotive is an advanced, integrated platform designed to enhance the on-road experience and transform the vehicle into an extension of one’s living space.

LG’s strategy for webOS for Automotive centers on the continuous enrichment and growth of its in-vehicle entertainment lineup. LG aims to keep users engaged by providing a variety of entertainment service apps, with extensive content options covering sports, kids’ content, music, education, news, and games – options that have already proven popular on LG’s smart TVs with webOS.

“The collaboration with Netflix will generate important momentum for the ongoing expansion of LG’s content platform,” said Chris Jo, senior vice-president of the platform business at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “We are enhancing our primarily TV-focused business by entering into various segments of the platform market – including in-vehicle platforms – and will continue to drive innovation and growth.”

“Our partnership with Netflix marks an important step in the realization of our future mobility vision,” said Eun Seokhyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. “LG is committed to introducing a range of innovative software solutions aimed at elevating the in-vehicle entertainment experience.”

The rollout of the Netflix app on LG webOS for Automotive recently began in South Korea, where it is now available in newly-updated Genesis models.