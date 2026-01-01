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About LG Electronics VS Company
What is LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company?
LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company is LG Electronics’ business division focused on automotive components and mobility solutions.
It develops and delivers a broad portfolio of products and technologies across in-vehicle infotainment, display technologies, connectivity, ADAS, and Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) software for the global automotive industry.
What business areas does LG VS Company cover?
LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company covers key automotive technology areas that shape the future of mobility and in-cabin experience.
Its business portfolio includes head unit and cockpit systems, automotive displays, telematics, ADAS vision solutions, SDV software, and digital cockpit technologies designed for global OEM partners and the broader mobility market.
What is the vision of LG VS Company?
LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company aims to become the most preferred, iconic Tier-1 supplier in the global mobility market.
By integrating LG’s CE and IT competitiveness into automotive technologies, LG VS seeks to create innovative and immersive in-cabin experiences while delivering meaningful change across the mobility industry.
What are the core values of LG VS?
LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company is guided by three core values: Customer Experience, Breakthrough Technology, and Win-Win Growth.
These values reflect the company’s focus on enhancing in-cabin experiences, delivering trusted and game-changing technologies, and building long-term growth together with customers, partners, and employees.
Why is LG VS a trusted B2B partner for the automotive industry?
LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company is positioned as a trusted B2B partner through its global automotive business experience, technology capabilities, and recognized industry achievements.
Its portfolio expansion, global operations, and awards from major automotive and technology organizations reflect its commitment to quality, innovation, and collaboration with leading industry partners.
How is LG VS responding to future mobility trends?
LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company is responding to future mobility trends by expanding its capabilities across SDV, electrification, connectivity, and automotive cybersecurity.
The company has strengthened its competitiveness through strategic expansion, including ZKW Group in automotive lighting, LG Magna e-Powertrain in electric powertrains, and Cybellum in vehicle cybersecurity.
Product & Solution
What is LG VS Head Unit and what does it do?
LG VS Head Unit solutions are advanced in-vehicle computing platforms designed to support infotainment and next-generation vehicle architectures.
Built on flexible and scalable electronic and electrical architectures, they cover in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) as well as car computing for the SDV era, including Cockpit Domain Controller, Cross Domain Controller, and High Performance Computer solutions.
What are the strengths of LG VS Automotive Display solutions?
LG VS Automotive Display solutions are designed to enhance in-cabin experiences through advanced display technology, innovative form factors, and intuitive digital interfaces.
They are positioned around key values such as safety and comfort, transformative and dynamic design, and connected and productive user experiences, while setting benchmarks for clarity, durability, and aesthetics.
What does LG VS Telematics provide?
LG VS Telematics provides connected car solutions that enable seamless connectivity and communication between vehicles and external networks.
Its telematics systems are described as versatile, certified, and proven 5G solutions, with offerings including standard type TCU and integrated-antenna type TCU for global automotive applications.
What is LG VS ADAS Vision System?
LG VS ADAS Vision System is LG’s advanced driver-assistance vision solution designed to improve vehicle safety and driving convenience.
It includes a broad range of ADAS vision processing capabilities for both driving support and in-cabin solutions, with a focus on intuitive, reliable, and user-aware on-road assistance.
What software solutions does LG VS offer?
LG VS offers a comprehensive Software-Defined Vehicle software portfolio designed to enhance the in-vehicle user experience.
Its software lineup includes LG PlayWare, LG MetaWare, LG VisionWare, LG BaseWare, and LG OpsWare, all aimed at making mobility experiences smarter, more seamless, and more enjoyable while supporting the vision of a true “Living Space on Wheels.”
What is LG P-pod?
LG P-pod is LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company’s branded digital cockpit platform for smarter and more personalized in-vehicle experiences.
It brings together connected car technologies, smart cockpit design, and AI-powered mobility solutions to create more engaging and empathetic interactions for drivers and passengers.
Campaign & Brand Experience
What is the LG on board campaign?
LG on board is LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company’s mobility campaign built around its vision for future in-vehicle experiences.
Designed as a long-term brand asset rather than a one-time campaign, LG on board communicates how LG VS is shaping smarter, more connected, and more human-centric mobility through content, expert insights, and themed customer experience stories.