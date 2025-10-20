We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Welcoming and comfortable environments
Create home-like, comforting spaces for patients and residents with our advanced air solutions and commercial displays.
- Scalable air conditioning systems for large
- Healthcare facilities
- Interactive displays for information and wayfinding
Professional displays for medical accuracy
Delivering precise, stable images, our medical displays support accurate diagnosis and treatment.
- Exceptional image quality for detailed surgical procedures
- Diagnostic monitors that reveal subtle details with clarity
Tailored solutions for every specialty
From diagnostic rooms to operating theaters, LG solutions are designed for every medical environment.
- Telemedicine-ready displays for remote consultations
- Advanced controls for temperature, humidity, and air pressure
Hospital & Healthcare solutions by need
Lobby
Create a welcoming and efficient first impression with clear LED signage, fast self-registration kiosks, secure cloud systems, and clean air solutions that ensure comfort for every visitor.
- HVAC
- Commercial Display
VRF Application Solutions
LG’s AHU Solution interlocks with the MULTI V series. They offer energy efficiency and conditioned air.
Indoor LED
Full model line-up, from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, designed for diverse indoor applications.
Standard Signage
Elevate your business with LG’s standard UHD Signage solutions. Experience stunning visuals and innovative technology.
LG Kiosk & Touch
Enhance the fast and convenient ordering experience with LG Kiosk, offering overall satisfaction for customers.
Operating room
Empower surgical precision with medical displays engineered for exceptional clarity and reliability — supporting confidence at every stage of patient care.
- Monitors & PCs
Surgical Monitors
Find your path to the best outcomes with exceptional image quality, usability, and credibility.
Senior town
Foster healthier, happier living with smart displays and air care solutions that deliver effortless entertainment, clean air, and lasting comfort for seniors.
- HVAC
- Commercial Display
Ventilation Solution
LG Ventilation Solution ERV is an efficient solution for fresh indoor air. A variety of energy-saving technologies and air purifying filters allow you to breathe healthier air.
VRF System Outdoor Units
LG outdoor units connect with indoor units to deliver efficient heating and cooling for commercial spaces.
VRF System Indoor Units
LG's Indoor Units will cater to all of your business needs and are sure to have an air solution that will fit perfectly into your setting.
LG MAGNIT (Micro LED)
LG MAGNIT is a Micro LED that delivers deep blacks and vivid colors for immersive, boundary-free viewing.