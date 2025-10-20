About Cookies on This Site

For smarter healthcare, LG integrated solutions

Welcoming and comfortable environments

Create home-like, comforting spaces for patients and residents with our advanced air solutions and commercial displays.

 

  • Scalable air conditioning systems for large
  • Healthcare facilities
  • Interactive displays for information and wayfinding

Professional displays for medical accuracy

Delivering precise, stable images, our medical displays support accurate diagnosis and treatment.

 

  • Exceptional image quality for detailed surgical procedures
  • Diagnostic monitors that reveal subtle details with clarity

Tailored solutions for every specialty

From diagnostic rooms to operating theaters, LG solutions are designed for every medical environment.

 

  • Telemedicine-ready displays for remote consultations
  • Advanced controls for temperature, humidity, and air pressure

Hospital & Healthcare solutions by need

Lobby

Create a welcoming and efficient first impression with clear LED signage, fast self-registration kiosks, secure cloud systems, and clean air solutions that ensure comfort for every visitor.

VRF Application Solutions

VRF Application Solutions

LG’s AHU Solution interlocks with the MULTI V series. They offer energy efficiency and conditioned air.

Learn more
Indoor LED

Indoor LED

Full model line-up, from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, designed for diverse indoor applications.

Learn more
Standard Digital Signage

Standard Signage

Elevate your business with LG’s standard UHD Signage solutions. Experience stunning visuals and innovative technology.

Learn more
LG Kiosk & Touch

LG Kiosk & Touch

Enhance the fast and convenient ordering experience with LG Kiosk, offering overall satisfaction for customers.

Learn more

Operating room

Empower surgical precision with medical displays engineered for exceptional clarity and reliability — supporting confidence at every stage of patient care.

Surgical Monitors

Surgical Monitors

Find your path to the best outcomes with exceptional image quality, usability, and credibility.

Learn more

Senior town

Foster healthier, happier living with smart displays and air care solutions that deliver effortless entertainment, clean air, and lasting comfort for seniors.

Ventilation Solution

Ventilation Solution

LG Ventilation Solution ERV is an efficient solution for fresh indoor air. A variety of energy-saving technologies and air purifying filters allow you to breathe healthier air.

Learn more
VRF System Outdoor Units

VRF System Outdoor Units

LG outdoor units connect with indoor units to deliver efficient heating and cooling for commercial spaces.

Learn more
VRF System Indoor Units

VRF System Indoor Units

LG's Indoor Units will cater to all of your business needs and are sure to have an air solution that will fit perfectly into your setting.

Learn more
LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT (Micro LED)

LG MAGNIT is a Micro LED that delivers deep blacks and vivid colors for immersive, boundary-free viewing.

Learn more
