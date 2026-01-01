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Transformative & Dynamic
As in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems evolve, cars are evolving into a space for relaxation and leisure. LG’s advanced display solutions and optimized digital interface enable passengers to watch movies, play games, and stream contents for a heightened, transformative in-cabin experience. This truly enhances the mobility experience to satisfy the digital content consumption needs of drivers and passengers.
Transforming the In-Cabin Space on the Move
With LG's global experience and expertise in consumer electronics, we lead in display form factor innovations such as pop-up, flexible, and sliding screens. Our smart displays are seamlessly built into vehicle interiors, transforming each vehicle into truly personalized, connected multimedia spaces.
Min & Max Display
A transformable rear seat entertainment (RSE) displays that shifts between minimized and maximized screen modes, adapting to the user’s needs.
Pop & Fold Display
By using various mechanisms to maximize space within the vehicle, such as foldable and retractable P-OLED displays, this concept illustrates how in-cabin space is set to evolve in the near future.
Flex & Slide Display
Seamlessly transitions between various modes, transforming from a screen to a control panel with a touchscreen interface based on the user’s preferences and needs.