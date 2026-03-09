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Optimizing thermal performance for high‑density workloads
Create stable, high‑efficiency environments engineered to support the thermal challenges of AI and cloud‑scale computing workloads.
- Precise cooling control with advanced solutions such as oil‑free inverter chillers, CRAH (FWU), and CDU with Direct‑to‑Chip cooling.
- Improved energy efficiency and reduced PUE through intelligent system optimization with LG BECON Data Center Control.
Operational efficiency
Ensure uninterrupted, resilient operations with integrated monitoring, redundancy, and environmental control optimized for 24/365 stability.
- Fast‑recovery, redundant cooling architecture designed for mission‑critical uptime and consistent performance.
- Clear operational visibility with LG’s Control Room displays, including MAGNIT LED walls and UltraWide monitoring solutions.
Data Center Solutions by need
Data Hall / Cooling Plant
Delivers comprehensive HVAC solutions for data centers, focusing on LG's most advanced cooling technologies. These solutions cater to everything from edge to hyperscale infrastructures.
- HVAC
Chiller
Mission-critical cooling from 200 to 5,000 tons with oil-free magnetic bearing and inverter technology for maximum efficiency.
CDU & Cold Plate
High-density direct-to-chip liquid cooling with advanced control and redundancy for reliable AI and HPC performance.
CRAH (FWU)
Precision air cooling with high-efficiency motors and optimized airflow for stable, energy-efficient data center operation.
Control Room
Enhance data center performance and reliability with a unified single-vendor ecosystem-from cooling and chiller infrastructure to advanced Indoor LED, MAGNIT, Video Wall, and monitoring solutions.
- HVAC
- Commercial Display
- Monitors & PCs
Chiller Plant Manager
Integrated real-time monitoring and analytics for reliable, energy-efficient plant operations.
LG BECON Data Center Control
Centralized monitoring and intelligent optimization for maximum energy performance and system resilience.
LG MAGNIT (Micro LED)
LG MAGNIT is LG’s advanced Micro LED display for professional environments, offering top picture quality and reliability.
Indoor LED
A comprehensive model line-up, ranging from fine-pitch LED to All-in-One LED models, tailored for diverse indoor applications.
Video Wall
LG Video Wall signage can deliver an immersive viewing experience with versatile sizing options.
LG Ultrafine™
UltraFine™ provides exceptional clarity and an ultra‑wide aspect ratio for efficient multitasking in control-room environments.
LG UltraWide™
UltraWide™ screen with high refresh rate is ideal for control rooms, as it can display multiple monitoring systems at once.