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LG Data Center Solutions showcasing advanced server racks and energy-efficient cooling systems

data center

For smarter data center,
LG integrated solutions

Optimizing thermal performance for high‑density workloads

Create stable, high‑efficiency environments engineered to support the thermal challenges of AI and cloud‑scale computing workloads.

 

  • Precise cooling control with advanced solutions such as oil‑free inverter chillers, CRAH (FWU), and CDU with Direct‑to‑Chip cooling.
  • Improved energy efficiency and reduced PUE through intelligent system optimization with LG BECON Data Center Control.

Operational efficiency

Ensure uninterrupted, resilient operations with integrated monitoring, redundancy, and environmental control optimized for 24/365 stability.

 

  • Fast‑recovery, redundant cooling architecture designed for mission‑critical uptime and consistent performance.
  • Clear operational visibility with LG’s Control Room displays, including MAGNIT LED walls and UltraWide monitoring solutions.

Data Center Solutions by need​

Data Hall / Cooling Plant

Delivers comprehensive HVAC solutions for data centers, focusing on LG's most advanced cooling technologies.​ These solutions cater to everything from edge to hyperscale infrastructures.​

data center
data center

Chiller

Mission-critical cooling from 200 to 5,000 tons with oil-free magnetic bearing and inverter technology for maximum efficiency.

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data center

CDU & Cold Plate

High-density direct-to-chip liquid cooling with advanced control and redundancy for reliable AI and HPC performance.

data center

CRAH (FWU)

Precision air cooling with high-efficiency motors and optimized airflow for stable, energy-efficient data center operation.

Control Room

Enhance data center performance and reliability with a unified single-vendor ecosystem-from cooling and chiller infrastructure to advanced Indoor LED, MAGNIT, Video Wall, and monitoring solutions.

data center
data center

Chiller Plant Manager

Integrated real-time monitoring and analytics for reliable, energy-efficient plant operations.

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data center

LG BECON Data Center Control

Centralized monitoring and intelligent optimization for maximum energy performance and system resilience.

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data center

LG MAGNIT (Micro LED)

LG MAGNIT is LG’s advanced Micro LED display for professional environments, offering top picture quality and reliability.

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data center

​Indoor LED

A comprehensive model line-up, ranging from fine-pitch LED to All-in-One LED models, tailored for diverse indoor applications.

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data center

Video Wall

LG Video Wall signage can deliver an immersive viewing experience with versatile sizing options.​

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data center

LG Ultrafine™

UltraFine™ provides exceptional clarity and an ultra‑wide aspect ratio for efficient multitasking in control-room environments.

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data center

LG UltraWide™

UltraWide™ screen with high refresh rate is ideal for control rooms, as it can display multiple monitoring systems at once.

Learn more
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

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