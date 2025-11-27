About Cookies on This Site

Compressor & Motor
LG Compressor & Motor graphic showcasing advanced HVAC components

image

Compressor & Motor

We provide reliable & state-of-the-art compressors and motors based on advanced

technology that keep customers up to date with the latest parts. We will revolutionize

the way you conduct business.

Why LG Component

LG Brand Story banner highlighting compressor and motor component expertise

Brand Story

LG Compressor and Motor provides solution by integrating optimized products and technologies to our customers through relentless pursuit of innovation. 

Brand Story

Explore LG Compressors

LG Scroll Compressor for HVAC applications with high efficiency and reliability

Scroll Compressor

We offer an extensive selection of Scroll Compressors for Fixed Speed, Two-Stage, and Variable Speed with an efficient inverter driver to fully support various applications such as HVAC.

Learn more
LG Reciprocating Compressor providing versatile solutions for various cooling systems

Reciprocating Compressor

LG provides a wide range of Variable Speed and Fixed Speed Reciprocating Compressors, suitable for various types of refrigeration applications.

Learn more
LG Rotary Compressor offering wide usage in refrigeration and HVAC applications

Rotary Compressor

LG Rotary Compressor provides a wide range of single, twin cylinder with Fixed and Variable Speed Compressors, provide you with full support in various applications of your needs.

Learn more

Explore LG Motors

LG Direct Drive Motor for HVAC systems ensuring high efficiency and durability

Direct Drive Motor

LG's direct-drive motor is an outer-rotor motor attached to a washing tub for higher efficiency without any belt or pulley, perfect for laundry.

Learn more
LG EC Motor designed for flexible HVAC applications with energy efficiency

EC Motor

LG's Electronically Commutated (EC) Motor is designed for use in a variety of HVAC applications.

Learn more
LG Fan Motor optimized for indoor and outdoor HVAC systems

Fan Motor

LG’s high-efficiency BLDC fan motors are designed for diverse HVAC applications, including indoor and outdoor air conditioner units.

Learn more

Discover Compressor & Motor Applications

LG Air Conditioning system application with compressor and motor visualization

Air Conditioning

Learn more
LG Heating system application showing advanced compressor integration

Heat Pump

Learn more
LG Refrigeration application highlighting compressor and motor technology

Refrigeration

Learn more

Discover LG's Impact Through Social Media Channels

Driving innovation from the ground up. In this LG Electronics field interview, one of our B2B sales professionals shares how LG Compressor & Motor successfully led a new business initiative for built-in EV refrigerators in China—powered by market insight and cross-functional teamwork. By identifying customer pain points and aligning them with LG’s strengths in compact design, energy efficiency, and supply reliability, the team transformed a new opportunity into tangible growth. It’s a compelling look at how we uncover whitespace and translate it into long-term results. 🔗 Find out more: https://lnkd.in/gDu4dggJ #LG #LGCompressorandMotor #ComponentSolutions #EVRefrigeration #B2BSales #MarketInnovation #CustomerCentric #NewBusinessDevelopment

Cooling you can count on—wherever it's needed. From homes to large-scale commercial systems, LG Compressor & Motor delivers air conditioning solutions built for reliability, flexibility, and system-level performance. Our components support: ▪ Wide capacity coverage up to 27 tons ▪ Stable, quiet airflow with advanced EC fan motor technology ▪ Compact, flexible design for space-constrained environments Engineered for long-term comfort and performance across both residential and commercial applications. 🔗 Find out more: https://buly.kr/Yff22n 🔗 Follow us on LinkedIn: https://lnkd.in/gA3Z3Cqu #LG #LGCompressorandMotor #HVAC #AirConditioning #CompressorTechnology #LGCompressorandMotor #CoolingPerformance #QuietOperation #EnergyEfficiency #BuildingComfort #CommercialHVAC #ResidentialCooling

Watch the video and catch the excitement from AHR 2025! LG Compressor & Motor had a remarkable show, featuring our YGH ...

Cooling you can count on—wherever it's needed. From homes to large-scale commercial systems, LG Compressor & Motor delivers air conditioning solutions built for reliability, flexibility, and system-level performance. Our components support: ▪ Wide capacity coverage up to 27 tons ▪ Stable, quiet airflow with advanced EC fan motor technology ▪ Compact, flexible design for space-constrained environments Engineered for long-term comfort and performance across both residential and commercial applications. 🔗 Find out more: https://lnkd.in/gjC9yMmN #LG #LGCompressorandMotor #HVAC #AirConditioning #CompressorTechnology #LGCompressorandMotor #CoolingPerformance #QuietOperation #EnergyEfficiency #BuildingComfort #CommercialHVAC #ResidentialCooling

As of 2023, Heat Pumps sold in the U.S. must meet a minimum efficiency of 14.3 SEER2 — a significant step toward energy-conscious HVAC performance. How does LG Compressor & Motor hit that standard? Through scroll compressor design built for continuous compression. By minimizing internal pressure loss across the cycle, our compressors extract more cooling per watt—supporting greater system-level efficiency. Precision engineering is the foundation behind SEER2 compliance and performance gains across HVAC systems. 🔗 Find out more: https://buly.kr/9XMEWum 🔗 Follow us on LinkedIn: https://lnkd.in/gA3Z3Cqu #LG #LGCompressorandMotor #ScrollCompressor #SEER2 #EnergyEfficiency #HVACInnovation #SystemDesign #PerformanceEngineering #R1

What is a reciprocating compressor? □ Read the full article ▷ https://bit.ly/46IMyGx □ Inquiry to Buy ▷ https://bit.ly/46ov827 ...

Back in September, we polled our community on SEER2 standards. ✅ The answer: 14.3 SEER2 — the minimum efficiency for U.S. heat pumps as of 2023, marking a significant step toward energy-conscious HVAC performance. How does LG Compressor & Motor hit that standard? Through scroll compressor design built for continuous compression. By minimizing internal pressure loss across the cycle, our compressors extract more cooling per watt—supporting greater system-level efficiency. Precision engineering is the foundation behind SEER2 compliance and performance gains across HVAC systems. 🔗 Find out more: https://lnkd.in/gEwD3HVh 🔗 See poll results: https://lnkd.in/gr838ePR #LG #LGCompressorandMotor #ScrollCompressor #SEER2 #EnergyEfficiency #HVACInnovation #SystemDesign #PerformanceEngineering #R1

Cooling demands evolve. So do our component solutions. The new CTB compressor builds on the legacy of the CSB line—designed for space-conscious systems while maintaining the performance required by today’s compact cooling platforms. It reflects our continued focus on delivering well-balanced, practical upgrades for modern refrigeration systems. Don’t miss the launch of this next-generation solution, engineered with purpose. 🔗 Find out more: https://buly.kr/1n4pvom 🔗 Follow us on LinkedIn: https://lnkd.in/gA3Z3Cqu #LG #LGCompressorandMotor #LGCompressor #Compressor #ReciprocatingCompressor #CTB #CompactDesign #Compact #Efficient #Refrigeration #ComponentInnovation #NextGenSolution #CoolingTechnology #SystemPerformance #NewLaunch2025

What is a New Rotary Compressor? □ Read the full article ▷ https://bit.ly/463Sjhz □ Inquiry to Buy ▷ https://bit.ly/46Cf8t2 We ...

A closer look at capacity—built to meet a wide spectrum of refrigeration needs. Engineered for compatibility and performance, each model ensures reliable cooling across diverse applications while aligning with evolving regulatory standards. From ultra-compact to mid-range performance, LG Reciprocating Compressors support R134a, R600a, and R290 refrigerants across both fixed and variable speed platforms. 🔗 Find out more: https://lnkd.in/gSH85jqc #LG #LGCompressorandMotor #LGCompressor #ReciprocatingCompressor #CompressorLineup #CompressorCapacity #CapacityRange #RefrigerantReady #CoolingSolutions #Efficiency #Performance #SystemVersatility #RefrigerantOptions #R134a #R600a #R290 #2025Launch #BTA #CTB

A closer look at capacity—built to meet a wide spectrum of refrigeration needs. Engineered for compatibility and performance, each model ensures reliable cooling across diverse applications while aligning with evolving regulatory standards. From ultra-compact to mid-range performance, LG Reciprocating Compressors support R134a, R600a, and R290 refrigerants across both fixed and variable speed platforms. 🔗 Find out more: https://buly.kr/GE8yMby 🔗 Follow us on LinkedIn: https://lnkd.in/gA3Z3Cqu #LG #LGCompressorandMotor #LGCompressor #ReciprocatingCompressor #CompressorLineup #CompressorCapacity #CapacityRange #RefrigerantReady #CoolingSolutions #Efficiency #Performance #SystemVersatility #RefrigerantOptions #R134a #R600a #R290 #2025Launch #BTA #CTB

What is a Scroll Compressor? □ Read the full article ▷ https://bit.ly/3NNeTp5 □ Inquiry to Buy ▷ https://bit.ly/3plp0XK ...

