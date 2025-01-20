We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Compressor & Motor Unveils New Innovation at AHR 2025
LG Electronics is set to unveil its latest innovations at the upcoming AHR Expo which will take place in Orlando from February 10 to 12, 2025. This highly anticipated event will welcome approximately 5 million HVACR professionals from every sector of the industry, including engineers, contractors, educators, architects, and more. As a company with innovative technology in the HVAC industry, LG is poised to showcase its technology and solutions designed to address the evolving needs of both residential and commercial markets.
What to Expect from LG at AHR Expo 2025?
Meeting High Demand with Large-Capacity Compressors
In response to the growing need for high-capacity, energy-efficient systems, LG will present its advanced compressor technologies.
The new 27-ton capacity compressor is a highly anticipated model designed to deliver excellent performance for large-capacity commercial HVAC systems such as office buildings, retail spaces, and industrial environments. With R454B refrigerant, this compressor offers both high-capacity cooling and heating with reliability and consideration for stability.
The Ultimate Compressors Lineups for Cold Climate
At AHR Expo 2025, LG will highlight its award-winning Residential Cold-Climate Heat Pumps which are renowned for reliability and innovation. Here’s an overview of what you can expect from LG compressors at this event.
Rotary Compressor for Cold Climate Heat Pump
The Rotary Compressor for Cold Climate Heat Pumps is designed for high efficiency, optimized for low-temperature performance to improve energy savings. Its enhanced durability allows it to withstand extreme cold conditions, providing long-lasting reliability even in harsh climates.
Scroll Compressor for Cold Climate Heat Pump
Meanwhile, the Scroll Compressor for Cold Climate Heat Pump stands out with its expanded operating range. Its advanced bearing design not only improves durability but also reduces noise levels, further enhancing overall performance.
R1™ Compressor for Cold Climate Heat Pump
On the other hand, the R1™ Compressor for Cold Climate Heat Pump features innovative attributes such as a high compression ratio, made possible by its unique double-point support design that reduces thrust load by 50%. This results in improved stability and efficiency. In addition to its strength, its low-noise structure ensures quiet operation, with continuous compression and minimal torque variation, which also reduces vibration for a smoother, quieter performance.
Motor and Fan Module Innovations
LG will also showcase its advanced motor and fan modules, which play an important role in optimizing the performance and energy efficiency of HVAC systems. These modules are designed to operate efficiently in a variety of surroundings, ensuring that HVAC systems deliver consistent performance while minimizing energy consumption. By integrating Electronically Commutated Motors (ECM), LG's motor and fan modules provide precise airflow control and optimize system operation.
Register Now for AHR Expo 2025
With so many exciting product launches and demonstrations, AHR Expo 2025 is a must-attend event for HVAC professionals looking to explore the latest industry innovations. Don’t miss out on the chance to witness the future of HVAC technology with LG Electronics at AHR Expo 2025. Visit LG’s motor and compressor’s booth (#6842) at AHR 2025 to find out more.
