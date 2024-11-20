One of the biggest advantages of the Hinged-Vane Rotary Compressor's structure is the improvement in noise during low-speed operation. In the case of noise at low speeds, it is difficult to judge and manage noise because it is not simply a dB measurement but a sensitive noise felt by the user. In the case of rotary compressors, the number of products located in homes or indoors. such as wall-mounted air conditioners, dryers, and water heaters is increasing, the number of noise complaints from users is also increasing. Various steps and management points were added to all stages such as design, tolerance management, manufacturing, and production. This was because it was concluded structurally necessary, considering the needs of the product and the market.

Besides that, as a result of testing applied to a 12k Btu RAC product has been confirmed that the performance has improved under standard cooling and heating conditions at low Hz. When measuring energy efficiency by country or region, seasonal evaluation is applied, evaluating performance under various conditions to make a comprehensive judgment.

As mentioned earlier, in a rotary compressor with a general structure at low speed and low load, it is difficult to maintain constant contact with the vane, so the compression chamber is not formed, and it is impossible to secure performance at low speeds due to refrigerant leakage and increased power consumption. Therefore, this problem can be solved by applying the Hinged-Vane structure.