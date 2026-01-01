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LG Mobility Labworks Series

LG VisionWare

Comprehensive in-cabin and drive monitoring solutions Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV), powered by LG VisionWare.

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Overview
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Introducing LG VisionWare

LG VisionWare is LG's innovative vision-processing software solutions for both in-cabin and advanced driver-assistant system (ADAS) forward-facing monitoring. It features behavior detection and advanced safety features for both driver and passengers.

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Explore LG VisionWare Features

Road-ready and mass production solutions for driver monitoring, assisted driving and interior sensing.

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Solutions for Enhancing Your Driving Aptitude

Enhance your driving experience with LG VisionWare, LG αWare's in-cabin and surround drive monitoring platform. LG's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered vision software solutions enhance safety by monitoring driver alertness, detecting road hazards, and providing highly personalized in-cabin experiences.

In-cabin SolutionsIn-cabin Vision

Highly Accurate, In-cabin Monitoring System

Our advanced in-cabin perception algorithm with AI technology is able to understand everything that is happening in the cabin through various detection mechanisms that cover distraction, drowsiness, face, vitals, seat belt usage, hand gestures, body size/weight, child sensing, and smart airbags.

Driving Solution with Wide Coverage

LG VisionWare includes a front-facing vision solution with computer vision and sensor fusion technologies, available in 49 countries around the world, which has been rated 5-star by Euro new car assessment programme (NCAP).

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Discover the journey of LG αWare, from event announcements to detailed video interviews, and see how we're shaping the future of automotive industry.

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