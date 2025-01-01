About Cookies on This Site

Advanced Materials
Close-up of white powder with overlay images showing a molecular structure and colorful plastic pellets.

Washing Material:  Mineral Wash

An advanced functional glass powder designed to deliver clean, 

efficient washing performance.

*The image above have been simulated for illustrative purposes only.

What is Mineral Wash? Key FeaturesSustainability Value

What Is Mineral Wash?

Mineral Wash is a water-soluble, alkaline glass detergent ingredient that generates mineral ions in water, enabling natural cleaning action with reduced environmental impact.

Splashing water inside washing machine drum

Mineral Wash Technology

Laundry solution that enables efficient laundry.

How Mineral Wash Works

Mineral Wash dissolves in water to release cleaning-active mineral ions. 

These ions penetrate deep between fabric fibers, loosening oil and dirt trapped within. 

The contaminants are gently lifted away, leaving fabrics fresh and clean — with reduced impact to the environment on it’s own.

Releases cleaning-active mineral ions

Ions penetrate between fabric fibers

Ions loosens away trapped contaminants on fabric



Transparent floating bubbles on light gray background

Key Features

What makes Mineral Wash unique?

3 Distinct Features Of Mineral Wash

Mineral Wash is distinguished by a set of key features that set it apart from conventional detergents. 

Designed to deliver high cleaning performance while ensuring user safety and efficiency, these features highlight its unique advantages in everyday washing applications.

Feature 01

High Cleaning Performance

Offers cleaning performance on par with conventional detergents, especially against aqueous contamination, allowing for effective and reliable washing outcomes.

Feature 02

Minimal Skin Irritation

Proven through OECD testing to be non-toxic, non-irritating, and environmentally safe, making it gentle even on sensitive skin.

Feature 03

Smart, Cost-Effective Washing

Reduces water and electricity usage allowing lower water bills in the process.

Solutions For Market Application

Mineral Wash can be commercialized regarding two key aspects.

Mineral Wash: From Standalone detergent to Performance Booster

Mineral Wash offers versatile application potential—delivering effective cleaning as a standalone detergent or as a high-performance booster within current formulations. Its flexibility enables tailored solutions that meet diverse product strategies and market needs.

Solution 01

Standalone Product

As a standalone detergent, Mineral Wash demonstrates strong cleaning power on water-soluble contaminants while reducing both water and energy use.

Solution 02

Performance Booster

When used as a booster, Mineral Wash enhances overall washing performance, even at low temperatures - delivering more efficient and reliable cleaning results.

Blue water surface with circular ripples

Sustainability Values

How Mineral Wash reduces environmental impact.

As an inorganic laundry ingredient, Mineral Wash combines environmental protection with resource efficiency by preventing pollution, safeguarding marine ecosystems, and generating effluent expected to comply with river water standards.

Value 01

An inorganic laundry ingredient that prevents pollution and protects marine ecosystems, with effluent expected to meet river water standards.

Value 02

Requiring less water than conventional detergents, Mineral Wash helps conserve resources and energy more efficiently.

Test results may vary depending on testing environments. The product may not be available for usage on certain markets because of different regulations. Please check availability on your country through advancedmaterials@lge.com. (The antimicrobial product is not intended for the US and EU market)

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

