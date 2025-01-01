About Cookies on This Site

Compressor & Motor
Contact us

Refrigeration Solutions

LG compressors deliver precise temperature control, making them an ideal solution for reliable cold chain systems.

Industrial cold storage facility with an open freezer room filled with stacked crates, featuring a transparent overlay of an LG outdoor refrigeration unit showing internal compressor components for precise low-temperature control.

Key FeaturesApplicationsProductsOther Applications

Key Features

Precise Temperature Control

Advanced temperature control maintains stable storage conditions and enhances energy efficiency for reliable refrigeration.

Quiet Operation Design

Optimized motor design reduces vibration and noise, supporting quieter and more comfortable operation.

Wide Range of Capacity

Our compressors support a wide range of capacities for flexible installation and application, adapting seamlessly to various external conditions.

Solutions for Residential Refrigeration

Home refrigerators are evolving in size and design. LG offers compressors in various sizes, capacities, and refrigerants to meet customer needs and support energy-efficient refrigeration.

Winecellar

Refrigerator

Refrigerator

Hot & Cold Water Purifier

Hot & Cold Water Purifier

Solutions for Commercial Refrigeration

From fresh food storage to medical supplies, the cold chain has become an essential part of modern life. LG offers compressors with precise temperature control for a wide range of cold chain applications.

Walk-in Freezer

Walk-in Cooler

Our Products for Refrigeration

A front view image of Reciprocating Compressor

Reciprocating Compressor

A front view image of Fixed Speed Scroll Compressor

Fixed Speed Scroll Compressor

Explore Other Applications

See how LG components power heat pump and air conditioning systems.

Air Conditioning Solutions

Learn more

Heat Pump Solutions

Learn more

Refrigeration Solutions

* Some images are simulated for illustrative purpose only.

* The mentioned applications are primarily used examples.

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
Find Compressors

Resource Download

Where to Buy

