Compressor & Motor
Contact us

Fixed Speed Scroll Compressor

Our Fixed Speed Scroll Compressors range from 1.5 to 27 tons, offering a variety for commercial and residential use.

What is Fixed Speed Scroll Compressor?

The Fixed Speed Scroll Compressor efficiently performs compression work by rotating the orbiting scroll at a constant speed, providing an reliable operation.

WATCH VIDEO
Products Lineup

Air conditioning blowing in a home, with a Fixed Speed Scroll Compressor and house icon overlaid on the picture.

Residential Air Conditioning

Designed for relatively small spaces such as residential and small commercial facilities, offering high energy efficiency.

 

- Refrigerant: R410A, R54B, R22

- Capacity: 1.5-5.0 Ton

Commercial Air Conditioning

Suitable for large-scale spaces such as commercial buildings, hotels, and hospitals.

 

- Refrigerant: R410A, R454B

- Capacity: 6.0-27.0 Ton

Commercial Refrigeration is on with a Fixed Speed Scroll Compressor and refrigeration icon overlaid on the picture.

Commercial Refrigeration

Featuring a sight glass, it is easy to monitor the refrigerant status and manage the performance.

 

- Refrigerant: R404A, R407C, R507

- Capacity: 1.5-6.5 Ton

Product Specifications

RefrigerantSeriesCooling Capacity(Ton)Cooling Capacity(kW)
R410AAP, AB, AR1.5 - 8.05.3 - 28.0
R454BYB, YP, YR, YG1.5 - 27.05.3  ~ 95.0
R404AMP, MB, MR1.5 - 6.55.6 -22.8

* The capacity is tested under ARI conditions at 60Hz.

Find Compressors

FAQ

Q.

What is the difference between Fixed Speed Scroll and Variable Speed Scroll Compressor?

A.

The Fixed Speed Scroll Compressors operate by supplying a constant fixed voltage to the motor, meaning that the compressor always work at its full capacity. On the other hand, the Variable Speed Scroll Compressors maintain a constant air pressure and adjust the motor speed to match the air demand.

Q.

Is a Fixed Speed Scroll Compressor efficient?

A.

LG’s unique by-pass valve helps to improve Fixed Speed Scroll Compressor’s system efficiency. Reed valves strategically place by-pass ports that relieve pressure at startup and maximize operational efficiency. Also, Fixed Speed Scroll Compressor discharges reed valve to prevent back flow of refrigerant.

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Find Compressors

Resource Download

Where to Buy

