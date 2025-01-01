About Cookies on This Site

Compressor & Motor
Scroll Compressor

We offer an extensive selection of Scroll Compressors for Fixed Speed, Two-Stage, and Variable Speed with an efficient inverter driver to fully support various applications such as HVAC.

Why LG Scroll Compressor Products Lineup Applications FAQ

Why LG Scroll Compressor

Innovation, energy efficiency, and strong global partnerships are the key features of LG Scroll Compressors, built on over 60 years of reliability and quality.

Innovation

Innovative products with high quality standards.

Energy Saving

Energy saving technology by increasing energy efficiency.

Partnership

A strong global network to provide products and engineering service timely.

Products Lineup

FeaturesFixed SpeedTwo-StageVariable Speed
scroll-compressor-fixed-speed
Two-Stage
Variable Speed
RefrigerantR410A, R454B, R404A, R507, R407A, R407C, R448A, R449AR410A, R454BR410A, R32, R290
SeriesAP, AB, AR, YB, YP, MP, MB, MR, YR, YGAPM, ABM, YPM, YBMJQ, JB
Capacity (Ton)1.5 - 27.0 Ton1.5 - 5.0 Ton1.0 - 20.0 Ton
Capacity (kW)5.3 - 95.0 kW5.3 - 17.5 kW3.5 - 70.0 kW
ApplicationAir Conditioning, RefrigerationAir ConditioningAir Conditioning, AWHP
Learn moreLearn moreLearn more

* Fixed Speed capacity, based on R410A refrigerant, is tested under ARI conditions at 60Hz. Variable Speed capacity, also based on R410A refrigerant, is tested under ARI conditions at 60Hz.

Our special product

LG R1™ Compressor

The R1™ Compressor operates across variable speeds, achieving optimal temperature and humidity control of the conditioned space.

LG R1™ Compressor

Applications

Designed for residential, commercial, and various other environments, Scroll Compressor satisfies diverse capacity and durability requirements.

A silver Scroll Compressor is positioned in front of a house.

Residential Air Conditioning

Four Scroll Compressors for residential use are lined up in a row outside.

Commercial Air Conditioning

A row of commercial refrigeration units is filled with neatly organized fresh foods.

Refrigeration System

Green plants surround an outdoor pool with a black heat pump on a concrete platform.

Pool Heat Pump

Large cooling units with fans inside a data center are arranged in rows.

Data Center Cooling System

A black heat pump is in front of the house in winter.

Air to Water Heat Pump

FAQ

Q.

What is a Scroll Compressor?

A.

A Scroll Compressor compresses using the circular motion of the scroll, which is more durable, quieter, and energy efficient compared to other compressors due to having fewer moving parts.

Q.

How does the Scroll Compressor work?

A.

In a Scroll Compressor, compression of the refrigerant takes place inside the scroll wrap with the help of scrolls. Also it compresses continuously using the circular motion of the scroll.

Q.

What are the major advantages of the Scroll Compressor?

A.

Scroll Compressors are more durable, quieter, and energy efficient compared to other compressors due to fewer moving parts, causing less wear and tear on the system and the compressor as a whole.

Q.

Which compressor is better Rotary or Scroll?

A.

A Scroll Compressor and a Rotary Compressor have different compression mechanisms, and the load varies depending on it. Because scrolls have typically 50% less load than Rotary Compressors, noise and vibration issues can be alleviated. Lesser vibration means it can be designed into a compressor of higher capacity.

Connect with LG business
