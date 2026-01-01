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LG Mobility Labworks Series
Digital Cockpit Beta
Discover how LG Electronics Vehicle Solution Company’s innovative solutions are becoming game changers in the mobility industry.
See the Future, Today
LG VS Company showcases the latest technology and connectivity solutions that drive the world towards a better future of mobility. Our cockpit emphasizes future vehicle displays, incorporating rollable screens and 5G applications. Check out the video that inspire you how LG is driving better future mobility.
Enjoy the Drive
High resolution P-OLED touch display in both driver and passengers’ seat makes the journey entertaining for everyone watching multimedia contents or broadcast.
Always Connected
Video from front-facing camera of other vehicles can be viewed through the V2V1) communication. Automotive displays keep you updated with real-time traffic situations or let you attend video conferences.
1) V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle)
Seamless Interaction
Haptic solution provides precise touch feedback when operating the display. It’s also capable of tracking behavior, detecting objects and providing AI service.
Incredible Rollable Display
The rear view P-OLED e-mirror in a rollable form, maximizes openness. Imagine what’s to come for transformable designs with LG’s consumer electronics technology.
Technical Highlights
Cluster & CID
• Two 12.3-inch displays combined under one cover glass to display the digital cluster and CID1)
• High-resolution driving information
Front Center Console Display
• 13.3-inch LCD display to control the CID
• Haptic solution provides precise touch feedback when operating the display
• Access to select specific content for RSE2) display such as OTT3) or broadcasting.
Interior Monitoring System
• Body motion camera and sensor processes physical information which enable to gesture and behavior recognition via LG's algorithm.
• Alert messaging when the driver is holding on to something dangerous such as a smartphone or beverages while driving.
V2X
• With V2X4), video from the front-facing camera of other vehicles can be viewed through the V2V5) communication function.
• Real-time check driving environment
1) CID (Center Information Display)
2) RSE (Rear Seat Entertainment)
3) OTT (Over The Top)
4) V2X (Vehicle to everything)
5) V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle)
6) ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee)