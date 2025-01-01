About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Smart Factory
Contact us
Smart factory digital process flow diagram showcasing automation, robotics, and data-driven manufacturing stages.

Smart factory digital process flow diagram showcasing automation, robotics, and data-driven manufacturing stages.

Engineering consulting

Future-ready designing with advanced technologies.

Engineering consulting Learn more

* Some images are for illustrative purposes only.

The end-to-end solutions for your entire manufacturing lifestyle

1. Engineering consulting

Health checks and site selection

Master plan and roadmap

Simulation-based factory design

Production engineering R&D

2. Intelligient automation

Production automation

Inspection automation

Transport automation

Storage automation

3. Operation AX

Smart operator assistance

Equipment management

Operations optimization

Digital twin monitoring

4. Lifecycle management

Productivity innovation

Maintenance and upgrades

Ramp-up optimization

Commissioning and training

Aerial view of construction site for smart factory location and health check for site selection

Health checks and site selection

On-site health checks

• Smart factory capability assessment.

• Pain points and requirements analysis.

• Improvement opportunities identification.

New factory site selection

• Strategic location analysis for market reach and supply chain.

• Infrastructure and resource check for stable operations.

• Regulatory, environmental, and community impact review.

Engineering consultants discussing master plan and roadmap with blueprint for factory project.

Master plan and roadmap

New factory master plan

• Vision and goals for long-term growth

• Technology and process innovation strategy

• Lighthouse factory consulting support

Strategic roadmap

• Y+3 roadmap for growth

• Key initiatives, KPIs, action plan

• Milestones and timeline management

Business professionals reviewing smart factory digital twin and automation strategy on large display screen.

Simulation-based factory design

Layout design by simulation

• Factory layout design and verification

• Simulation-based operation scenario design

• ROI calculation using rough cuts

AI-powered virtual verification

• Library-based simplified modeling

• Simulation of operational scenarios

• Verification of capacity and lead time

Team of scientists in lab coats collaborating on advanced research and innovation at a modern laboratory

Production engineering R&D

Advanced core technologies

• Innovative methods and new materials

• High-precision inspection and analysis

• Environmental pollution mitigation

Equipment customization

• Slim layout and modular design

• Intelligent automation equipment

• High speed and precision equipment

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Get Your Expert Consultation

Connect with our specialists for tailored solutions — every question matters to us.

Get Your Expert Consultation Contact us