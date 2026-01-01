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Electric Water Heater

The LG Electric Water Heater provides hot water with a durable stainless-steel design for efficient storage and easy maintenance.

A bathroom featuring a built-in LG electric water heater supplying hot water to the bath and shower.

A bathroom featuring a built-in LG electric water heater supplying hot water to the bath and shower.

What is Electric Water Heater

The LG Electric Water Heater can store water at 75°C and maintains heat with minimal loss through enhanced insulation. The AISI 444 stainless steel also delivers strong corrosion resistance, helping keep water fresh and clean over time. The system can be integrated with solar thermal setups, providing an energy-efficient hot water solution.

A cutaway home view showing hot water flow from an electric water heater to the bathroom and kitchen.

A cutaway home view showing hot water flow from an electric water heater to the bathroom and kitchen.

LG Heat Pump Water Heater built into a sleek kitchen cabinet near a window, showing flexible product lineup options.

LG Heat Pump Water Heater built into a sleek kitchen cabinet near a window, showing flexible product lineup options.

Heat Pump Water Heater

Explore additional Heat Pump Water Heater models designed for higher efficiency requirements.

Heat Pump Water Heater Learn More

Find insights behind the solutions

Heat Pump Water Heaters Features You Need to Know

Discover the key features behind LG’s next‑generation heat pump water heaters, from smart control to easy installation.

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Home Electrification Made Easy with Heat Pump Tech

LG heat pump water heater technology helps deliver efficient, low-carbon hot water solutions for residential applications.

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LG Electronics Earns AHRI Performance Award for High-Performance HVAC Solutions

Discover how LG’s heat pump water heaters earned AHRI recognition for proven performance and consistent quality.

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"Connect with LG business" banner with a "Contact us" button for product quotes and questions.

"Connect with LG business" banner with a "Contact us" button for product quotes and questions.

Connect with LG business

If you'd like to receive a quote for a product you're interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
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Engineering Support

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Technical insight

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