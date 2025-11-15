For smarter factories, LG integrated solutions

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Supporting focus, safety, and productivity
Enable safer, more comfortable workplaces with controlled environments that improve concentration and well-being.
- Controlled temperature and air quality for safety and focus
- Clear visual communication for coordinated operations
Maintaining stability and clarity across operations
Maintain efficient facility management with stable environmental control and clear visibility to reduce downtime and optimize processes.
- Stable conditions for consistent performance
- Clear visibility for decision-making and monitoring
Factory solutions by need
Smart Factory
Achieve smarter manufacturing with innovative air systems, high‑performance signage, and monitors that enhance productivity and visualization across industrial sites.
- HVAC
- Commercial Display
- Monitors & PCs
Chiller
Discover the powerful air cooling solutions ideal for your business facility.
Indoor LED
Full model line-up, from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, designed for diverse indoor applications.
LG UltraFine™
UltraFine™ provides razor-sharp images and precise detail.