LG smart factory with synchronized industrial robot arms operating along an automated production line, showcasing advanced LG automation solutions for modern manufacturing.

For smarter factories, LG integrated solutions

Supporting focus, safety, and productivity

Enable safer, more comfortable workplaces with controlled environments that improve concentration and well-being.

 

  • Controlled temperature and air quality for safety and focus
  • Clear visual communication for coordinated operations

Maintaining stability and clarity across operations

Maintain efficient facility management with stable environmental control and clear visibility to reduce downtime and optimize processes.

 

  • Stable conditions for consistent performance
  • Clear visibility for decision-making and monitoring

Factory solutions by need

Smart Factory

Achieve smarter manufacturing with innovative air systems, high‑performance signage, and monitors that enhance productivity and visualization across industrial sites.

Chiller

Discover the powerful air cooling solutions ideal for your business facility.

Learn more
Indoor LED

Full model line-up, from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, designed for diverse indoor applications.

Learn more
LG UltraFine™

LG UltraFine™

UltraFine™ provides razor-sharp images and precise detail.

Learn more
