About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
HVAC
Contact us
LG Data Center Solutions showcasing advanced server racks and energy-efficient cooling systems

Data Center Solutions

Experience LG’s cooling solutions, engineered for the evolving data center—PUE, WUE, low-GWP refrigerants, and high-power chips. Explore innovative cooling technologies tailored for high efficiency.

Highlights of benefits

Expertise

As a technical expert, we provide professional and leading knowledge and market know-how related to solutions for our customers.

Commitment

We aim to be a reliable partner from engineering to maintenance. Furthermore, we will make our efforts to build a sustainable future for our customers.

Integration

We present connectivity and seamless customer experience by providing optimal integrated solutions required for saving energy in buildings.

LG Data Center cooling system diagram highlighting airflow and heat management for optimized server performance."

About Data Center Solutions

LG delivers comprehensive HVAC solutions for data centers, 

focusing on LG's most advanced cooling technologies.

These solutions cater to everything from edge to hyperscale infrastructures.

About Data Center Solutions Learn more

* This is a conceptual image provided for understanding. Actual product images and structure may differ from what is shown.

* CRAH : Computer Room Air Handler 

* CDU : Coolant Distribution Unit 
* DCCM : Data Center Cooling Manage

Advanced cooling system

LG delivers advanced thermal solutions tailored to the evolving demands of today’s data centers—from air cooling to next-gen liquid cooling.

Full-line portfolio

LG offers a complete range of products, including chillers, CRAH(FWU), CDUs, and more. This diverse lineup provides tailored solutions for any data center.

BECON Control solutions

The BECON DC cooling control solution streamlines the system by integrating DTC, room cooling, and the cooling plant into a single, unified operating platform.

Product Lineup

Chiller

LG chillers provide consistent, energy-efficient cooling across a wide capacity range from 200 to 5000 tons. Ideal for data center, our lineup includes oil-free inverter models using R-1233zd refrigerant.

CDU & Cold Plate

LG’s CDU features differentiated technologies such as virtual sensors and Active Load Sharing (ALS), enhancing both system stability and efficiency. Our cold plate offers Direct-to-Chip (DTC) cooling optimized for compute-intensive chips through AI-driven thermal designs.

CRAH (FWU)

LG’s IE5-grade inverter motor helps to provide precise, energy-efficient control with THD below 5%, while shark-skin fan blades reduce noise and enhance airflow. The modular FWU is pre-assembled at the factory to streamline on-site work and shorten installation time.

LG Data Center Chiller system designed for high-capacity cooling performance and energy efficiency.
LG CDU and Cold Plate cooling technology providing direct-to-chip liquid cooling for high-density data centers.
LG CRAH FWU system for precision air cooling in data centers, ensuring flexible and efficient airflow management.
Learn more
LG Data Center Chiller system designed for high-capacity cooling performance and energy efficiency.
LG CDU and Cold Plate cooling technology providing direct-to-chip liquid cooling for high-density data centers.
LG CRAH FWU system for precision air cooling in data centers, ensuring flexible and efficient airflow management.
LG Data Center Chiller system designed for high-capacity cooling performance and energy efficiency.

Chiller

LG chillers provide consistent, energy-efficient cooling across a wide capacity range from 200 to 5000 tons. Ideal for data center, our lineup includes oil-free inverter models using R-1233zd refrigerant.

Learn more
LG CDU and Cold Plate cooling technology providing direct-to-chip liquid cooling for high-density data centers.

CDU & Cold Plate

LG’s CDU features differentiated technologies such as virtual sensors and Active Load Sharing (ALS), enhancing both system stability and efficiency. Our cold plate offers Direct-to-Chip (DTC) cooling optimized for compute-intensive chips through AI-driven thermal designs.

LG CRAH FWU system for precision air cooling in data centers, ensuring flexible and efficient airflow management.

CRAH (FWU)

LG’s IE5-grade inverter motor helps to provide precise, energy-efficient control with THD below 5%, while shark-skin fan blades reduce noise and enhance airflow. The modular FWU is pre-assembled at the factory to streamline on-site work and shorten installation time.

Unified Cooling Control Solution for Data Center Excellence

Enhance data center efficiency and reliability through the integration of server cooling and chiller plant systems into a single-vendor solution.

LG BECON Data Center Control

BECON optimizes energy efficiency and operational performance in data centers, supports system stability and scalability, and helps improve operations through maintenance features and data analysis support.

Chiller Plant Manager

The Chiller Plant Manager is an integrated chiller plant management system that provides real-time monitoring and data analytics. By ensuring operational reliability during emergency operations, it reduces energy consumption and improves overall efficiency of plant operations.

FAQ

Q.

What's the Difference Between Immersion Cooling and Direct-to-Chip Cooling?

A.

Immersion Cooling submerges components directly in a specially formulated dielectric coolant, which absorbs and dissipates heat efficiently. In contrast, Direct-to-Chip Cooling is a liquid circulation method that delivers coolant directly to critical components like the rack and processor to dissipate heat effectively. LG utilizes Direct-to-Chip technology to supply coolant directly to the rack and processor, featuring efficient and targeted cooling.  [LEARN MORE]

Q.

Can LG’s HVAC systems be customized for different data center needs?

A.

Yes, LG offers customized solutions to meet the unique requirements of various data centers. Our experts provide tailored HVAC solutions—whether for small-scale facilities or large infrastructures.

Q.

What are the key features of LG Chiller Plant Manager for data centers?

A.

To ensure reliable and energy-efficient operation of a data center’s chiller system, the implementation of a centralized control solution is essential. Such a system integrates and manages all critical equipment involved in chilled water flow—including chillers, pumps, cooling towers, valves, and heat exchangers—through a unified platform. This approach minimizes control gaps, coordination errors, and system inefficiencies, while also enabling seamless integration with auxiliary cooling systems, such as economizers or outdoor air cooling. In addition, by collecting and analyzing real-time sensor data—including temperature, pressure, flow rate, and power consumption—the system enables continuous monitoring of overall plant conditions.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Resource download

Resource download
white bg image

Engineering Support

Engineering Support
white bg image

Technical insight

Technical insight