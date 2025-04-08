These solutions are designed to be efficient, reliable, and adaptable to different data center needs.

Furthermore, they also help provide stable operations even in high-density computing environments by maintaining efficient thermal management.

In addition to its air-cooling solutions, LG will introduce its CDU (Coolant Distribution Unit) and Cold Plate solutions at Data Center World (DCW), further expanding its capabilities in liquid cooling technology. This new offering demonstrates LG’s continued investment in advanced cooling solutions to support the evolving needs of AI-driven and high-performance computing data centers.