Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing the way we live, work, and innovate—but there's a hidden cost to this progress: skyrocketing energy demands in data centers. These facilities are the beating heart of the AI era, processing vast amounts of data every second. Yet, as their power consumption grows, so does their environmental impact.
In 2023, data centers in the US alone consumed 4.4% of the nation's electricity—a figure projected to nearly triple to 12% by 2028, far outpacing the energy use of personal devices.1)
