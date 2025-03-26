The new Single Duct design significantly enhances accessibility to control devices by allowing service and maintenance from below the unit. This innovative structure eliminates the need for side access, thereby reducing the required inspection space and shortening repair time.

Additionally, the unit’s compact size and flexible installation options make it adaptable to tight spaces without compromising on ease of maintenance. This improved accessibility not only minimizes downtime but also lowers maintenance costs, making it a practical choice for both residential and commercial applications.