About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Compressor & Motor
Contact us

Heat Pump Solutions

LG’s advanced components bring energy-efficient warmth to everyday living designed for comfort and made for reliability.

Modern bathroom with a steaming bathtub near a window, accompanied by a cutaway view of an LG domestic water heater system showing the internal compressor for efficient residential heating.

Modern bathroom with a steaming bathtub near a window, accompanied by a cutaway view of an LG domestic water heater system showing the internal compressor for efficient residential heating.

Key FeaturesApplicationsProductsOther Applications

Key Features

Reliable Heat Pump in Extreme Cold

Delivers stable heating at -25°C and supports compression ratios up to 20 for flexible system design.

Space-saving Installation

Compact size fits small spaces, allowing flexible installation in tight residential environments.

High-Efficiency BLDC Technology

Controls output precisely to save energy, optimize heating, and ensure long-term reliability.

Solutions for Residential Heat Pump

LG components enable efficient and reliable heat pump operation in residential heating systems, even under spatial and environmental constraints.

Air to Water Heat Pump

Air to Water Heat Pump

Heat Pump Dryer

Heat Pump Dryer

Dehumidifier

Dehumidifier

Our Products for Heat Pump

A front view image of Variable Speed Rotary Compressor

Variable Rotary

A front view image of Variable Speed Scroll Compressor

Variable Scroll

A front view image of R1™ Motor

R1 TM Compressor

Explore Other Applications

See how LG components power refrigeration and air conditioning systems.

Refrigeration Solutions

Learn more

Air Conditioning Solutions

Learn more

Heat Pump Solutions

* Some images are simulated for illustrative purpose only.
* The mentioned applications are primarily used examples.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Find Compressors

Find Compressors
white bg image

Resource Download

Resource Download
white bg image

Where to Buy

Where to Buy