About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Compressor & Motor
Contact us

Variable Speed Rotary Compressor

LG’s Variable Speed Rotary Compressor offers high efficiency and durability, making it well-suited for a wide range of applications while improving power and space utilization.

The LG Variable Speed Rotary Compressor in black with metallic accents is highlighted under lighting.

The LG Variable Speed Rotary Compressor in black with metallic accents is highlighted under lighting.

What isKey FeaturesApplicationsSpecificationsFAQ

What is Variable Speed Rotary Compressor?

The Variable Speed Rotary Compressor dynamically adjusts its speed to match the required output, optimizing energy efficiency across a wide operational range.

WATCH VIDEO
A close-up view of a variable speed rotary compressor's internal mechanism, with a gauge indicating its ability to operate at both high and low speeds.

Key Features

LG’s Variable Speed Rotary Compressor delivers high energy efficiency, a compact size, and versatile capacity options, ensuring peak performance in a range of applications.

High energy efficiency icon

High Energy Efficiency

Space-saving size icon

Space-Saving Size

Wide range of capacity icon

Wide Range of Capacity

The Variable Speed Rotary Compressor adjusts its speed to optimize energy use, consuming only the necessary amount of energy based on daily temperature variations, unlike Fixed Speed models.

High Energy Efficiency

The Variable Speed Rotary Compressor adjusts its speed to optimize energy use, consuming only the necessary amount of energy based on daily temperature variations, unlike Fixed Speed models.

An air conditioning unit equipped with a compact, LG variable speed rotary compressor, designed to save space.

Space-Saving Size

With a size reduction of up to 16.2%, the Variable Speed Rotary Compressor is small and compact enough to be used in a wide range of appliances.

* This comparison shows that the volume of the DXT model is 16.2% smaller than that of the DST model.

The image displays an LG rotary compressor with a temperature range indicator in both extreme cold and hot climates.

Wide Range of Capacity

LG Variable Speed Rotary Compressor operates across a wide frequency range, adapting seamlessly to various external conditions, whether in hot or cold environments.

Applications

Find out about the various applications of LG Variable Speed Rotary Compressor.

  • Residential air conditioning image

    Residential Air Conditioning

  • Light commercial air conditioning image

    Light Commercial Air Conditioning

  • Dehumidifier image

    Dehumidifier

  • Unitary system image

    Unitary System

  • Air to water heat pump image

    Air to Water Heat pump

  • lg-compressor-motor-rotary-variable-speed-application-data-center-cooling-system

    Data Center Cooling System

Product Specifications

RefrigerantSeriesCapacity(kW)Cooling Capacity(Btu/hr)Note
R32DX, DS, DA, DK, DJ2.3 - 13.28,001 - 45,131 
R410ADX, DS, DA, DK, DJ, DP2.3 - 13.98,001 - 47,498 
R134aEX, ES1.3 - 1.54,548 - 5,101 
R290PS, PA1.7 - 2.45,678 - 8,254 
R410AGJ, GP7.4 - 13.825,396 - 46,993For US Market
R454BKJ, KP7.0 - 13.223,901-45,001For US Market

* The capacity is tested under ARI conditions at 60Hz.

Find Compressors

FAQ

Q.

What is benefit of Variable Speed Rotary Compressor?

A.

Performance has been enhanced through the optimization of the discharge valve to prevent over-compression, and redesigning the motor for higher efficiency. Noise levels have been reduced by optimizing the muffler to avoid resonance.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Find Compressors

Find Compressors
white bg image

Resource Download

Resource Download
white bg image

Where to Buy

Where to Buy