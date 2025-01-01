About Cookies on This Site

A traveler stands in an airport lounge, checking his phone while looking at a digital departure board displaying flight schedules. The scene highlights the modern, efficient use of signage for real-time updates.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Promising You Great Peace of Mind

Of course, there are many service plans from different brands to choose from out there, but we are confident that LG ExtendedCare is the one that truly understands your needs and makes your life easier.

Service Value

LG’s True Value Begins After Purchase

 

 

Longer Warranty Brings Your Relief

As digital displays become more advanced prices also increase. LG’s extended warranty helps maintain your important asset in its best condition.

Problems Solved as Quickly as Possible

Our LG service team will reach you within Next Business Day* depending on the coverage you select, thereby minimizing downtime and quickly getting things up and running again.

Leave It Up to Our Experts

Authorized and experienced LG service technicians will take care of every details from repair to reinstallation.

* Next Business Day (NBD) may vary from country to country.
* Please note that terms & conditions may vary from country to country.
* Please ask local LG Sales for LG ExtendedCare.

Service Features

LG ExtendedCare Provide Exclusive Services For Your Business

Infographic showcasing LG ExtendedCare features: certified parts, authorized technicians, hassle-free shipping, competitive pricing, next-business-day swap, and multi-year plans. Accompanied by an image of a control room with advanced data visualization screens.

* Please note that terms & conditions may vary from country to country. Please ask local LG Sales for LG ExtendedCare.

Service Plans

Plans That Meet Your Needs

Comparison chart of LG service plans: "White Glove Service with Quick Swap," "Quick Swap Service," and "Extended Warranty Service." Highlights include LG-authorized technicians, NBD Quick Swap to reduce downtime, and extended protection up to 5 years for parts and labor. A timeline illustrates warranty extension options beyond the standard 3 years.

Comparison chart of LG service plans: "White Glove Service with Quick Swap," "Quick Swap Service," and "Extended Warranty Service." Highlights include LG-authorized technicians, NBD Quick Swap to reduce downtime, and extended protection up to 5 years for parts and labor. A timeline illustrates warranty extension options beyond the standard 3 years.

* The information above is based on general standards. Please note that terms & conditions may vary from country to country.
* NBD : Next Business Day
* Please note that terms & conditions may vary from country to country. Please ask local LG Sales for detailed service range.

 
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

We provide customized solutions to help your business achieve optimized growth.

LED configurator

Resource download

