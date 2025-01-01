About Cookies on This Site

LG Direct Drive BLDC Motor

LG's direct-drive motor is an outer-rotor motor attached to a washing tub for higher efficiency without any belt or pulley, perfect for laundry.

Direct Drive BLDC Motor for Laundry

FeaturesLine Up
Direct Drive BLDC Motor

LG' Direct Drive Motor is an outer rotor type BLDC motor, connected to a washing machine tub directly without any belt or pulley. This simplified structure helps running washing machine quiet and reliable. LG launched the Direct Drive Motor in 1998 and has sold more than 90 million motors worldwide.(basis on December 2020)

High Performance

LG DD Motor of an outer rotor type and delivers more power in the Tub thus it can reduce the energy consumption. In addition, the structure of the direct drive can enhance the washing efficiency through the precise control.

Low Noise & Vibration

LG Direct Drive Motor minimize noise and vibration by aligning motor and washing tub’s center more accurately.

Durability

LG’s Direct Drive System increase durability by eliminating consumable component such as belt and pulley.

Applications

Line Up

LG compressor and motor is focused on developing innovations across HVAC, refrigeration, appliance, and mobility industry. We are committed to providing energy-efficiency, reliable, and sustainable products for customers' needs. We offer a wide range of products, from air conditioning compressor, refrigeration compressor, appliance motor, fan motor, drone motor, and tailored solutions for different vertical markets. Find out more about the LG compressor & motor today. Contact us for more information.

