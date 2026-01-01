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LG Electronics Vehicle Solution (VS) Company
In the new, rapidly-changing era of the automotive industry, LG is poised to be a market leader in the development of advanced mobility solutions for electric vehicles. We leverage LG's extensive insights and technological know-how acquired over decades of consumer electronics experience, to provide the most innovative products and solutions for our customers.