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An image of a woman smiling happily while driving with her friends, with the words &quot;Driving better future mobility&quot; above it.

LG Electronics Vehicle Solution (VS) Company

In the new, rapidly-changing era of the automotive industry, LG is poised to be a market leader in the development of advanced mobility solutions for electric vehicles. We leverage LG's extensive insights and technological know-how acquired over decades of consumer electronics experience, to provide the most innovative products and solutions for our customers.

Who we are

What we do best

LG leverages our deep understanding of consumer electronics and information technology to transform automotive spaces into sophisticated, living spaces on wheels.

Learn more
What we do best

Who we are

LG is driving the future of mobility with our intelligent yet sustainable technologies, with a clear focus on advancing human-centric innovation.

Learn more
Where to find us

Where to find us

With a global network which spans across many continents, LG delivers mobility innovations and on-site service on a worldwide scale.

Learn more
Who we are

What we do best

LG leverages our deep understanding of consumer electronics and information technology to transform automotive spaces into sophisticated, living spaces on wheels.

Learn more
What we do best

Who we are

LG is driving the future of mobility with our intelligent yet sustainable technologies, with a clear focus on advancing human-centric innovation.

Learn more
Where to find us

Where to find us

With a global network which spans across many continents, LG delivers mobility innovations and on-site service on a worldwide scale.

Learn more
Who we are

What we do best

LG leverages our deep understanding of consumer electronics and information technology to transform automotive spaces into sophisticated, living spaces on wheels.

Learn more
What we do best

Who we are

LG is driving the future of mobility with our intelligent yet sustainable technologies, with a clear focus on advancing human-centric innovation.

Learn more
Where to find us

Where to find us

With a global network which spans across many continents, LG delivers mobility innovations and on-site service on a worldwide scale.

Learn more
Who we are

What we do best

LG leverages our deep understanding of consumer electronics and information technology to transform automotive spaces into sophisticated, living spaces on wheels.

Learn more
What we do best

Who we are

LG is driving the future of mobility with our intelligent yet sustainable technologies, with a clear focus on advancing human-centric innovation.

Learn more
Where to find us

Where to find us

With a global network which spans across many continents, LG delivers mobility innovations and on-site service on a worldwide scale.

Learn more