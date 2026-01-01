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ADAS Vision System
In-Cabin Solutions
Understanding people is what we do best. Our solutions analyze driver and passenger behavior through an advanced monitoring system with AI algorithm, software framework, electronic control unit, and camera technologies.
With Our In-Cabin Solutions, You’re in Good Hands
Through seamless human machine interface (HMI), our driver and interior monitoring system understands the in-cabin conditions in real-time, to create a more secure and comfortable in-cabin experience.
Our Technical Roadmap
We are committed to developing advanced in-cabin sensing solutions maximize safety and convenience, through the integration and optimization of diverse sensors.
*DMS (Driver Monitoring System)
*IMS (Interior Monitoring System)
*ToF (Time-of-Flight)
*VCSEL (Vertical-Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers)
*RGB & IR (RGB-Infrared)
IMS
Recognition of driver and passengers’ actions and gestures, as well as in-cabin object detection.
We Keep Watch Over You, The Driver
Fully compliant with global new car assessment programme (NCAP) and general safety regulation (GSR) standards, our solutions offer advanced features with high robustness and reliability. By monitoring the driver, we prevent distractions and hazards that may occur while driving with our full range of safety and convenience applications
We Have a Deeper Understanding of In-Cabin Environments
Our solutions perform far beyond basic perception, extending into people and car interaction via HMI. Our solutions analyze status of all passengers, detecting seat belt usage, hand gesture, behavior patterns, child presence, and special objects, to deliver next generation user experience.