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LG Vehicle Solution1

ADAS Vision System

In-Cabin Solutions

Understanding people is what we do best. Our solutions analyze driver and passenger behavior through an advanced monitoring system with AI algorithm, software framework, electronic control unit, and camera technologies.

OverviewDriver RecognitionIn-Cabin Recognition

With Our In-Cabin Solutions, You’re in Good Hands

Through seamless human machine interface (HMI), our driver and interior monitoring system understands the in-cabin conditions in real-time, to create a more secure and comfortable in-cabin experience.

Our Technical Roadmap

We are committed to developing advanced in-cabin sensing solutions maximize safety and convenience, through the integration and optimization of diverse sensors.

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*DMS (Driver Monitoring System)
*IMS (Interior Monitoring System)
*ToF (Time-of-Flight)
*VCSEL (Vertical-Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers)
*RGB & IR (RGB-Infrared)

DMS

Driver recognition to provide enhanced safety functions.

IMS

Recognition of driver and passengers’ actions and gestures, as well as in-cabin object detection.

DIMS

Integration of DMS and IMS functions into a single camera system.

Sensor Fusion

System that merges camera and radar information to enhance data reliability and introduce new features.

WHTCH THE FULL VIDEO

We Keep Watch Over You, The Driver

Fully compliant with global new car assessment programme (NCAP) and general safety regulation (GSR) standards, our solutions offer advanced features with high robustness and reliability. By monitoring the driver, we prevent distractions and hazards that may occur while driving with our full range of safety and convenience applications

  • Face Identification

    Personalized driving environment through driver face recognition..

  • Gaze Control

    Safe driving through warning alerts for driver drowsiness and distraction.

  • Vital Sign Sensing​

    Driver's heart rate monitored via advanced camera technology and AI deep learning analysis.

We Have a Deeper Understanding of In-Cabin Environments

Our solutions perform far beyond basic perception, extending into people and car interaction via HMI. Our solutions analyze status of all passengers, detecting seat belt usage, hand gesture, behavior patterns, child presence, and special objects, to deliver next generation user experience.

  • Face Identification

    Personalized driving environment through driver face recognition..

  • Gaze Control

    Safe driving through warning alerts for driver drowsiness and distraction.

  • Vital Sign Sensing​

    Driver's heart rate monitored via advanced camera technology and AI deep learning analysis.