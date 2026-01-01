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About our company
Where to Find Us
LG Electronics Vehicle Solution (VS) Company is headquartered in South Korea, with a dynamic presence spanning multiple continents including the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Our global network includes production sites, local office teams, technical offices, regional offices, R&D complexes, and design labs. This extensive presence enables us to deliver exceptional service and innovation for our customers and partners, worldwide. Whether you are looking to collaborate, seek expert advice, or explore our groundbreaking solutions, our doors are always open. Please see below for detailed information regarding our locations.
LG Electronics VS Company
LG VS Company's corporate HQ is located in LG Science Park, South Korea's largest R&D center. This premier R&D hub, the first of its kind in the nation, spans an area equivalent to 24 soccer fields. The complex currently houses 22 buildings, with plans to expand to 26 by 2025. Here, over 20,000 researchers from eight LG affiliates in electronics, telecommunications, and chemical industries collaborate to maintain our position as a global leader in advanced technology. It is truly the birthplace of innovations which power the future of LG Group.
Corporate HQ
Korea HQ
10, Magok Jungang 10-ro, Gangseo-gu, Seoul, 07796
R&D Complex
10, Magok Jungang 10-ro, Gangseo-gu, Seoul, 07796
CTO, Design Lab
10, Magok Jungang 10-ro, Gangseo-gu, Seoul, 07796
Production Site
222 LG-ro, Jinwi-myeon, Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do, 17709
Americas
North America HQ
1835 Technology Drive, Troy, Michigan, USA, 48083
Production Site
· Ramos, Mexico
· Manaus, Brazil
Local office
· Silicon Valley, USA
· Dallas, USA
· Sao Paulo, Brazil
Europe
Europe HQ
Frankfurter Straße 102-110, Eschborn, Germany, 65760
Production Site
· Mlawa, Poland
Local office
· Wolfsburg / Stuttgart / Munich, Germany
· Paris, France
· Coventry, UK
· Prague, Czechia
Asia
China HQ
No.4, -Lane 399 Chuan Qiao Rd, Pudong, Shanghai, 201206
Japan HQ
1-2-13 Takashima, Nishi Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa 220-0011, Japan
Production Site
· Nanjing, China
· Haiphong, Vietnam
Local office
· Hanoi / Da Nang, Vietnam
· Bengaluru, India
· Nagoya, Japan