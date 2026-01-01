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ADAS Vision System
Driving Solutions
A trusted all-in-one safety package that is customizable based on automakers’ needs, our driving solutions provide a more enhanced, safe driving experience.
Safety and Convenience Are Our Top Priority
For over a decade, we have satisfied and exceeded automotive safety requirements in real world driving environment.
We offer a comprehensive suite of features for autonomous driving level 1 and level 2 assistance. Packaged into a single System on Chip (SoC), our solutions meet the highest standards of global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) and General Safety Regulation 2 (GSR2).
End-to-end Algorithm Integration
- From camera control to vehicle control output
End-to-end Validation
- Extensive on-road field testing
- Verified from huge collection of global test database
Safety & Quality Certified
- *ASPICE capability level 3 certified
- Functional safety *ASIL-B certified
*ASPICE (Automotive Software Process Improvement and Capability dEtermination)
*ASIL (Automotive Safety Integrity Level)
Spec. Chart
Functional Safety
ISO 26262 ASIL-B / AUTOSAR Support
A-SPICE
CL3
Resolution / Frame Rate
3.1MP / 44fps (Dual context mode)
Field of View
Horizontal 105° (Guaranteed)
Operating Temperature
-40℃ ~ 105℃
For Your Driving Safety
Our solutions detect dangerous road situations in advance while driving, and make driving safer by recognizing road lanes and traffic signs.
AEB
Advanced Emergency Brake
System that predicts a vehicle's risk of collision and applies emergency braking to prevent or mitigate accidents.
LDW/LKA
Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist
System that uses lane detection to control steering to prevent unnecessary lane departures and avoid accidents.
TSA
Traffic Sign Assist
System that provides the driver with information on traffic signs and automatically changes the set speed to prevent accidents.
AES
Autonomous Emergency Steering
System that prevents or mitigates accidents through emergency steering by predicting the risk of a vehicle collision.
For Your Driving Convenience
Our solutions are designed to provide the most comfortable driving experience. By analyzing the driving environment, our solutions automatically maintain speed and distance between in front and rear vehicles, and also adjust headlight projection range at night.
LCS
Lane Centering System
System that detects lanes and surrounding vehicles and assists steering to keep the car in the center of the lane.
ACC/ACC+
Adaptive Cruise Control, Plus
System that maintains the speed or distance set by the driver according to road conditions and assists the driver in following the navigation route.
HBA
High Beam Assist
System that detects the headlights of oncoming vehicles when driving at night and maximizes the vehicle's headlight range without dazzling other drivers.