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Why LG Mobility
Who We Are
LG is driving the future of mobility with our intelligent yet sustainable technologies, with a clear focus on advancing human-centric innovation.
What We Do Best
LG leverages our deep understanding of consumer electronics and information technology to transform automotive spaces into sophisticated, living spaces on wheels.
Where to Find Us
With a global network which spans across many continents, LG delivers mobility innovations and on-site service on a worldwide scale.