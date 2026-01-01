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Why LG Mobility

  • Who We Are

    LG is driving the future of mobility with our intelligent yet sustainable technologies, with a clear focus on advancing human-centric innovation.

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  • What We Do Best

    LG leverages our deep understanding of consumer electronics and information technology to transform automotive spaces into sophisticated, living spaces on wheels.

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  • Where to Find Us

    With a global network which spans across many continents, LG delivers mobility innovations and on-site service on a worldwide scale.

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Explore Our Innovation: LG Mobility Solutions

Transform your drive with LG's Head Unit1

Head Unit

Intelligence Behind the Wheel

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LG Automotive Display is the window to innovation for the open road1

Automotive Display

Displays for Every Driving Occasion

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Seamless LG's Connectivity for future mobility1

Connectivity

Connecting All Your On-Road Experiences

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Drive intelligently through LG's ADAS Vision System1

ADAS Vision System

With Your Safety and Convenience in Mind

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Leading the shift to Software-Defined Vehicles1

Software

Built to Think. Designed to Move.

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LG P-pod

LG P-pod

Digital Cockpit

Total In-vehicle Experience

Total In-vehicle Experience Learn more

Find Insights Behind the LG Mobility Solutions

  • News

    LG Brings Telematics Insights to the APEC 2025 Korea Automotive Dialogue

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  • Automotive Display

    Displays for Every Driving Occasion

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  • Connectivity

    Connecting All Your on-road Experiences

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