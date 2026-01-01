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LG on board 2026

LG VS Company's CEO William Cho presenting LG's grand vision to go beyond consumer electronics into the realm of smart life solutions

#LGonBoard

Mobility, powered by what's on board

The future of mobility is not defined only by how vehicles move—but by what powers the experience within. It is shaped by what happens inside.

With #LGonBoard, LG explores how integrated technologies transform vehicles into intelligent, connected living spaces. LG is redefining the in-vehicle experience with advanced infotainment technologies that enable connectivity, intelligence, and seamless integration. From software, as well as AI-defined vehicles to immersive digital cockpits and next-generation telematics, discover how LG is shaping the future of mobility—powered by what’s on board.

Discover how it all began with #LGonBoard
LG on board Season 2

LG introducing its bold vision for a fresh start in the mobility business

LG on board Season 2 goes deeper into the technologies behind next-generation mobility. As AI, software, connectivity, and intelligence come together inside the vehicle, LG reveals how the in-vehicle experience is being redefined from within.

Through Expert Answer, this season explores the key questions, technical insights, and real-world applications behind AI Defined Vehicles. From displays and head units to connected systems and intelligent solutions, discover how LG is bringing what’s on board together as one integrated experience.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG Business

We provide customized solutions to help your business achieve optimized growth.

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