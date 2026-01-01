LG on board 2026

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#LGonBoard
Mobility, powered by what's on board
The future of mobility is not defined only by how vehicles move—but by what powers the experience within. It is shaped by what happens inside.
With #LGonBoard, LG explores how integrated technologies transform vehicles into intelligent, connected living spaces. LG is redefining the in-vehicle experience with advanced infotainment technologies that enable connectivity, intelligence, and seamless integration. From software, as well as AI-defined vehicles to immersive digital cockpits and next-generation telematics, discover how LG is shaping the future of mobility—powered by what’s on board.
LG on board Season 2 goes deeper into the technologies behind next-generation mobility. As AI, software, connectivity, and intelligence come together inside the vehicle, LG reveals how the in-vehicle experience is being redefined from within.
Through Expert Answer, this season explores the key questions, technical insights, and real-world applications behind AI Defined Vehicles. From displays and head units to connected systems and intelligent solutions, discover how LG is bringing what’s on board together as one integrated experience.