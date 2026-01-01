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Introducing our digital campaign: LG on board. At LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company, we are committed to making our brand promise, "Life’s Good", part of every journey, on the road and beyond. With our advanced mobility solutions, LG is always with you, blending into your drive as naturally as the air you breathe. Imagine a driving experience guided by LG's Affectionate Intelligence. Through our latest campaign, #LGonBoard, we're redefining mobility to feel less artificial and more human - moving toward a better future, one intelligent, seamless drive at a time.

LG On Board 2025

LG On Board 2025 Watch the full film
LG on Board: Our Campaign StoryAI on Board: Our Core valuesInsight on Board: Our Unique ExpertiseExperience on Board: Your Tailored ExperienceRelated Contents
Our campaign story

Introducing our digital campaign: LG on board

At LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company, we are committed to making our brand promise, "Life’s Good", part of every journey, on the road and beyond. With our advanced mobility solutions, LG is always with you, blending into your drive as naturally as the air you breathe. Imagine a driving experience guided by LG's Affectionate Intelligence. Through our latest campaign, #LGonBoard, we're redefining mobility to feel less artificial and more human - moving toward a better future, one intelligent, seamless drive at a time.

Learn more
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Our Core Values

Part 1: AI on board

At the core of our campaign is a commitment to delivering software-defined vehicle (SDV) solutions powered by LG Mobility AI. Our AI-enhanced software enhance the in-vehicle experience and bring smarter, more intuitive mobility solutions to life. We focus on three key AI pillars: empathetic interactions, personalizing of your journey, and expansion of time and space. These pillars guide our mobility AI innovation, making every moment on the road more intelligent, more personal, and more connected.
AI on board. At the core of our campaign is a commitment to delivering software-defined vehicle (SDV) solutions powered by LG Mobility AI. Our AI-enhanced software enhance the in-vehicle experience and bring smarter, more intuitive mobility solutions to life. We focus on three key AI pillars: empathetic interactions, personalizing of your journey, and expansion of time and space. These pillars guide our mobility AI innovation, making every moment on the road more intelligent, more personal, and more connected.

Our core values: Empathetic interactions

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Recognizing vehicle occupants' needs

LG Mobility AI solution does more than just follow commands. It understands the full context of what's happening inside and outside the vehicle, including the intentions and emotional states of both driver and passengers. The result is interaction that feels natural, intuitive, and genuinely human-centric.

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In-cabin Solution on board

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xDC Solution on board

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LG VisionWare on board

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Our core values: Personalizing your journey

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Connected anywhere, anytime with home-to-car technology

LG Mobility AI solution delivers tailored features by analyzing user intent, real-time context, and lifestyle patterns. By interpreting multimodal data, such as voice, gaze, and behavior, it understands and anticipates your needs with precision, creating a driving experience that feels truly personal.

AI on board : Personalizing your journey

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Telematics Solution on board

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HPC Solution on board

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LG BaseWare on board

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Our core values: Expanding time and space

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Seamless Content Experience From Your Home To Your Car

LG Mobility AI solution enables a continued infotainment experience straight into your car, heightened by LG's advanced display, cockpit domain controller, and automotive content platform technologies.

AI on board : Expanding Time & Space

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Display Solution On Board

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CDC Solution On Board

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LG Playware On Board

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Our unique expertise

Part 2: Insight On Board

#LGonBoard campaign explores the megatrends that are moving the mobility industry, identifying key themes grounded in deep technological insight. LG strives to tackle today’s challenges and move beyond the limitations of a traditional in-vehicle environment, redefining the automotive experience through our LG Mobility AI solution.

Insight on board. #LGonBoard campaign explores the megatrends that are moving the mobility industry, identifying key themes grounded in deep technological insight. LG strives to tackle today’s challenges and move beyond the limitations of a traditional in-vehicle environment, redefining the automotive experience through our LG Mobility AI solution.

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The Reason Behind LG Mobility AI

Why did we develop LG Mobility AI? By overcoming the limits of traditional in-vehicle systems and integrating rapidly advancing AI, we aim to create a truly personalized mobility companion.

Core Values Of LG Mobility AI

From understanding human intentions and emotions to enabling seamless connections between the vehicle and everyday life, these values are shaping a mobility experience that is not only smarter, but also warmer and more personal.

Empathetic Interactions

The first of LG Mobility AI’s core values — allow vehicles to recognize emotions, intentions, and even unspoken needs.

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Personalizing Your Journey

The second of LG Mobility AI’s core values — transforms AI into a companion that learns from every interaction.

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Expanding Time and Space

The third of LG Mobility AI’s core values — seamless mobility that connects life inside and outside the vehicle.

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Your tailored experience

Part 3: Experience On Board

The third of LG Mobility AI’s core values — seamless mobility that connects life inside and outside the vehicle.

Discover more : Related innovations #LG P-pod
Experience on board. With #LGonBoard, all in-vehicle experiences are designed entirely around the user. Our LG Mobility AI solution - grounded in technological insights that shape our core values - transform the vehicle into a hyper-personalized, intelligent, and productive space. We continue to innovate, bringing a more human-centric, meaningful in-vehicle experience to life.

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Related Contents ―

Webinar

Discover Our LG On Board Webinar Series

Our webinar series features expert sessions on emerging in-cabin trends, consumer lifestyle shifts, and the advanced technologies driving next-generation vehicle experiences. Watch the sessions and download slides to be part of the journey toward a smarter, more engaging mobility future.

LG's Vision For Revolutionizing In-Cabin Experiences

Dive into the latest mobility trends and lifestyle shifts that are redefining what consumers expect from their time inside a vehicle, highlighting the growing need for innovative solutions that mee these evolving demands.

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Future In-Cabin Experiences Beyond Mobility With Empathetic AI

Hear from LG’s experts on how empathetic AI can overcome today’s in‑cabin challenges, including limited personalization, complex system integration, and insufficient contextual awareness.

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Rethinking Automotive Software Through Value Creation

Learn how LG is redefining automotive software with modular, flexible solutions that help OEMs accelerate development, simplify complexity, and deliver unforgettable in-cabin experiences.

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Social Media

Stories from LG on board

Follow us on social media to explore how LG Mobility AI solution is changing the way we interact with our vehicles. Watch curated videos that showcase how we’re changing your in-vehicle experience, and in turn, the very essence of personal mobility.

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LG on board: Social Media

Follow us and subscribe on our social media platforms — #LinkedIn & #YouTube.

LG on board: Social Media Follow us now on our #LinkedInLG on board: Social Media Subscribe now on our #YouTube
Press Releases

Stay Updated With Global News On Our LG On Board Campaign

Explore our latest press releases and campaign updates on #LGonBoard. Discover how LG is changing the in-vehicle paradigm, while leading innovation in the software-defined vehicle (SDV) era.

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Document

Every journey with understanding about our LG on board campaign

Dive deeper into the story behind LG on board. This campaign reveals how empathy and innovation come together to create mobility experiences that truly move people.

Download Slides 1Download Slides 2
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