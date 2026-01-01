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Introducing our digital campaign: LG on board
At LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company, we are committed to making our brand promise, "Life’s Good", part of every journey, on the road and beyond. With our advanced mobility solutions, LG is always with you, blending into your drive as naturally as the air you breathe. Imagine a driving experience guided by LG's Affectionate Intelligence. Through our latest campaign, #LGonBoard, we're redefining mobility to feel less artificial and more human - moving toward a better future, one intelligent, seamless drive at a time.
Part 1: AI on board
Our core values: Empathetic interactions
Recognizing vehicle occupants' needs
LG Mobility AI solution does more than just follow commands. It understands the full context of what's happening inside and outside the vehicle, including the intentions and emotional states of both driver and passengers. The result is interaction that feels natural, intuitive, and genuinely human-centric.
Our core values: Personalizing your journey
Connected anywhere, anytime with home-to-car technology
LG Mobility AI solution delivers tailored features by analyzing user intent, real-time context, and lifestyle patterns. By interpreting multimodal data, such as voice, gaze, and behavior, it understands and anticipates your needs with precision, creating a driving experience that feels truly personal.
Our core values: Expanding time and space
Seamless Content Experience From Your Home To Your Car
LG Mobility AI solution enables a continued infotainment experience straight into your car, heightened by LG's advanced display, cockpit domain controller, and automotive content platform technologies.
Part 2: Insight On Board
#LGonBoard campaign explores the megatrends that are moving the mobility industry, identifying key themes grounded in deep technological insight. LG strives to tackle today’s challenges and move beyond the limitations of a traditional in-vehicle environment, redefining the automotive experience through our LG Mobility AI solution.
The Reason Behind LG Mobility AI
Why did we develop LG Mobility AI? By overcoming the limits of traditional in-vehicle systems and integrating rapidly advancing AI, we aim to create a truly personalized mobility companion.
Core Values Of LG Mobility AI
From understanding human intentions and emotions to enabling seamless connections between the vehicle and everyday life, these values are shaping a mobility experience that is not only smarter, but also warmer and more personal.
Empathetic Interactions
The first of LG Mobility AI’s core values — allow vehicles to recognize emotions, intentions, and even unspoken needs.
Personalizing Your Journey
The second of LG Mobility AI’s core values — transforms AI into a companion that learns from every interaction.
Expanding Time and Space
The third of LG Mobility AI’s core values — seamless mobility that connects life inside and outside the vehicle.
Part 3: Experience On Board
The third of LG Mobility AI’s core values — seamless mobility that connects life inside and outside the vehicle.
Related Contents ―
Discover Our LG On Board Webinar Series
Our webinar series features expert sessions on emerging in-cabin trends, consumer lifestyle shifts, and the advanced technologies driving next-generation vehicle experiences. Watch the sessions and download slides to be part of the journey toward a smarter, more engaging mobility future.
LG's Vision For Revolutionizing In-Cabin Experiences
Dive into the latest mobility trends and lifestyle shifts that are redefining what consumers expect from their time inside a vehicle, highlighting the growing need for innovative solutions that mee these evolving demands.
Future In-Cabin Experiences Beyond Mobility With Empathetic AI
Hear from LG’s experts on how empathetic AI can overcome today’s in‑cabin challenges, including limited personalization, complex system integration, and insufficient contextual awareness.
Rethinking Automotive Software Through Value Creation
Learn how LG is redefining automotive software with modular, flexible solutions that help OEMs accelerate development, simplify complexity, and deliver unforgettable in-cabin experiences.
Stories from LG on board
Follow us on social media to explore how LG Mobility AI solution is changing the way we interact with our vehicles. Watch curated videos that showcase how we’re changing your in-vehicle experience, and in turn, the very essence of personal mobility.
Stay Updated With Global News On Our LG On Board Campaign
Explore our latest press releases and campaign updates on #LGonBoard. Discover how LG is changing the in-vehicle paradigm, while leading innovation in the software-defined vehicle (SDV) era.
Every journey with understanding about our LG on board campaign
Dive deeper into the story behind LG on board. This campaign reveals how empathy and innovation come together to create mobility experiences that truly move people.