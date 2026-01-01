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Business professionals consulting in a premium residential kitchen with LG appliances, framed by an architectural blueprint

Business professionals consulting in a premium residential kitchen with LG appliances, framed by an architectural blueprint

Building the Good Life

LG Builder Solution offers a complete appliance portfolio, an integrated smart home platform, and dedicated long-term support — designed to help developers deliver differentiated residential projects with confidence.

Why LG Builder Solution?

Project Flexibility

More flexibility. More appeal. Better sell-through.

From entry-level to premium, LG's full appliance portfolio gives you the flexibility to tailor each unit to your buyer profile — while leveraging a globally recognized brand that helps strengthen your project's market appeal and sell-through potential.

Smarter Operations

Less overhead. Smarter operations.

LG's connected home ecosystem brings together appliance management and energy monitoring in one unified platform — helping reduce operational overhead while delivering the seamless living experience today's residents expect.

Long-Term Partnership

One partner. Long-term. Built for certainty.

Stable supply, direct service, and a dedicated team that stays committed beyond delivery — LG is structured to support your project at every stage, from pre-sale specification through post-handover service.

Brand & ProductSolutionBusiness
Brand & Product

No one knows home like LG

500M+

Connected Devices Worldwide

Over 500 million connected devices worldwide — a scale of real-home insight built into every LG product buyers already recognize.

70+ Years

Experience

Seven decades of home appliance engineering — a track record designed to support buyer confidence long after handover.

$18.2Bn

HS Revenue, FY2025

An operation at scale, designed to support consistent product availability and keep pace with builder timelines.

80+ Countries

Global Reach

Production and service infrastructure across 80+ countries — structured to support your project wherever you build.

Production and service infrastructure across 80+ countries — structured to support your project wherever you build.
Flexible Portfolio

Built for flexibility.
Designed to help projects stand out.

Tiered Package Strategy

Entry to premium. Across price points.
One partner.

LG's structured appliance packages are designed to help developers align specifications to each unit type, sharpen project positioning, and meet diverse buyer expectations with design consistency.

Dark-toned premium kitchen with black matte cabinetry and LG side-by-side refrigerator for high-tier residential spec

High

LG's top-tier package — up to SKS — is designed to help support premium pricing and strengthen buyer confidence at the highest specification level of your development.

Modern open kitchen with marble island and warm cabinetry featuring LG InstaView refrigerator and wine cooler

Mid

A balanced specification built on LG's full appliance lineup — delivering consistent quality and design coherence across the widest range of your residential units.

Contemporary green-cabinet kitchen with LG French door refrigerator with door-in-door access in a bright residential setting

Low

LG's entry-tier package brings the same brand credibility and product reliability to every unit — even at the most accessible price point in your project.

Solution

One platform.
Designed to help reduce overhead.

Property manager with tablet and LG ThinQ Pro dashboard, representing centralized property management and cost visibility.

One system. Full cost visibility.

ThinQ Pro is LG's professional property management platform, giving builders and operators a centralized view across all units — monitoring appliance status, tracking energy consumption, and helping reduce operational overhead from a single dashboard.

ThinQ ON AI hub with connected appliances in a modern space, representing LG's integrated smart home ecosystem.

Connected devices. Effortless living.

LG AI Home is an integrated smart home solution powered by ThinQ ON and Homey — designed to help automate control of appliances and connected devices across your units, helping developers deliver a seamless living experience from day one.

Business

Stable supply. Direct service. Built for the long term.

Warranty

We don't just deliver. We stand behind.

From parts coverage to complete product warranty and flexible program options, LG provides a range of warranty solutions designed to support long-term asset integrity across every unit — with structured after-sales support available well beyond handover.

Direct Service

LG-owned. LG-operated. Built for builders.

LG's service network delivers responsive, reliable support after handover — helping minimize resident disruption and contributing to the long-term reputation of your development.

Global Supply

Prepared bases. Predictable supply.

With strategically located production bases across key regions, LG supports consistent product availability and the supply continuity that large-scale residential projects require — from initial specification through to final handover.

Reference

Proven where it matters.

LG ThinQ ON Reaches 10,000 Homes with POSCO E&C's The Sharp

LG partnered with POSCO E&C to deploy ThinQ ON across The Sharp, one of Korea's leading residential brands. Powered by generative AI, ThinQ ON enables voice control of appliances, IoT devices, and complex-wide services — no app required. Supply has surpassed 10,000 households as of March 2026.

LG and Lennar: A Partnership Built for National Scale.

Lennar, one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, selected LG to support single-family communities across the SE Region and Utah. With LG Brand Core appliances specified at national scale, the partnership reflects LG's capacity to serve large-format residential programs.

Delivering Consistent Quality Across Southern California: WPG and LG.

WPG Companies selected LG as their appliance partner for single-family developments across Southern California. LG Brand Core appliances were specified across the communities, designed to meet the high standards that define the Southern California residential market.

Scaling Up Without Compromise: Billingsley's August Hills, Equipped by LG.

Billingsley Company brought LG into August Hills — a 541-unit multi-family development in Dallas, TX. LG Brand Core products were specified across the full community, helping deliver a unified appliance standard throughout one of the Dallas area's growing residential developments.

Luxury living room at The Sharp by POSCO E&C, featuring LG ThinQ ON deployed across over 10,000 households in Korea.
Rendering of Lennar single-family homes in the SE Region and Utah, featuring LG appliances specified at national scale.
Modern single-family home in Southern California developed by WPG Companies, with LG Brand Core appliances specified across the community.
Exterior view of August Hills residential development in Dallas, TX, equipped with LG Brand Core appliances throughout.
Luxury living room at The Sharp by POSCO E&C, featuring LG ThinQ ON deployed across over 10,000 households in Korea.
Rendering of Lennar single-family homes in the SE Region and Utah, featuring LG appliances specified at national scale.
Modern single-family home in Southern California developed by WPG Companies, with LG Brand Core appliances specified across the community.
Exterior view of August Hills residential development in Dallas, TX, equipped with LG Brand Core appliances throughout.
Luxury living room at The Sharp by POSCO E&C, featuring LG ThinQ ON deployed across over 10,000 households in Korea.

LG ThinQ ON Reaches 10,000 Homes with POSCO E&C's The Sharp

LG partnered with POSCO E&C to deploy ThinQ ON across The Sharp, one of Korea's leading residential brands. Powered by generative AI, ThinQ ON enables voice control of appliances, IoT devices, and complex-wide services — no app required. Supply has surpassed 10,000 households as of March 2026.

Rendering of Lennar single-family homes in the SE Region and Utah, featuring LG appliances specified at national scale.

LG and Lennar: A Partnership Built for National Scale.

Lennar, one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, selected LG to support single-family communities across the SE Region and Utah. With LG Brand Core appliances specified at national scale, the partnership reflects LG's capacity to serve large-format residential programs.

Modern single-family home in Southern California developed by WPG Companies, with LG Brand Core appliances specified across the community.

Delivering Consistent Quality Across Southern California: WPG and LG.

WPG Companies selected LG as their appliance partner for single-family developments across Southern California. LG Brand Core appliances were specified across the communities, designed to meet the high standards that define the Southern California residential market.

Exterior view of August Hills residential development in Dallas, TX, equipped with LG Brand Core appliances throughout.

Scaling Up Without Compromise: Billingsley's August Hills, Equipped by LG.

Billingsley Company brought LG into August Hills — a 541-unit multi-family development in Dallas, TX. LG Brand Core products were specified across the full community, helping deliver a unified appliance standard throughout one of the Dallas area's growing residential developments.

FAQ

Q.

Can choosing LG appliances actually impact property value or homebuyer satisfaction?

A.

Ranked #1 among U.S. appliance brands, LG brings pre-built recognition to every model home. When prospective buyers encounter LG appliances at the point of decision, that familiarity helps establish trust — without additional explanation. For builders, specifying LG contributes to stronger market appeal and sell-through potential.
*#1 Appliance Brand in the US. Source: OpenBrand MindShare (AHAM Core 6) 2024–2025

Q.

Can a single brand partnership cover appliance packages for both small and large-scale projects?

A.

LG offers a four-tier brand portfolio — from entry-level LG to LG STUDIO, LG SIGNATURE, and SKS — designed to align with any project price point. A single LG partnership covers kitchen, laundry, living room, and bedroom across the full residential footprint. Builders can standardize procurement without sacrificing flexibility across project types or price segments.

Q.

What is the difference between ThinQ ON and ThinQ Pro? Which should builders focus on?

A.

ThinQ ON is a resident-facing AI home hub that integrates LG appliances and 300+ third-party IoT devices through natural language voice control, learning and automating personalized smart home routines. ThinQ Pro is a B2B building management platform designed for builders and property managers — enabling QR-based bulk device registration, per-unit appliance monitoring, and predictive maintenance alerts for risks like washing machine leaks or dryer duct blockages. Builders benefit from both: ThinQ ON elevates the resident experience, while ThinQ Pro reduces post-handover operational costs.

Q.

What are the benefits of specifying heat pump dryers in a new residential development?

A.

LG's Dual Inverter Heat Pump dryers use up to 65% less energy per load compared to conventional vented dryers, based on Intertek-certified testing — helping new developments meet tightening energy efficiency standards such as Energy Star. For builders, this translates into a measurable utility cost benefit for residents and a credible sustainability specification at the project level. The low-heat drying method also reduces fabric wear, positioning the offering as a premium fabric care amenity for higher-tier residential developments.

Q.

How is after-sales service managed post-handover?

A.

LG operates a direct service network with over 400 trained technicians, providing consistent response quality without reliance on third-party contractors. The ThinQ Pro platform enables remote appliance diagnostics before failure occurs, supporting predictive maintenance that structurally reduces management costs and resident disruption in large-scale developments. From handover through long-term building operations, LG's integrated service infrastructure is designed to minimize risk for builders and property managers alike.

Q.

How can a builder start a partnership with LG?

A.

LG Builder partnerships are open to projects of any scale, from entry-level housing to large mixed-use developments. Builders can initiate the process through the Contact Us form on this page, after which the LG Builder dedicated team will follow up to discuss package configuration, supply scheduling, and warranty terms. There are no minimum project size requirements to begin the conversation.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG Business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG Business Contact us