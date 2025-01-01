About Cookies on This Site

Antimicrobial Technology

LG Electronics' antimicrobial technology embodies our commitment to providing customers with new dimensions of hygiene beyond what currently exists, and reflects our constant goal of increasing the value of greater hygiene.

LG Antimicrobial Technology

LG PuroTec™ Technology

Antimicrobial technology developed in-house for excellent quality and reliability, suited to a wide range of applications.

How to Help UsStructure

How Antimicrobial Technology Helps Us

Antimicrobial agents are substances that effectively reduce the growth and reproduction of microorganisms such as germs, bacteria, and fungi. Antimicrobial technology utilizes these agents to enable products with antimicrobial properties. Products treated with antimicrobial agents maintain a clean surface, extending product life and preventing contamination from other pollutants.

(PC)Tech_Body_01

Advantages of LG PuroTec™

Dual Protection
Antibacterial + Antifungal

Strong protection against both bacteria and fungi

Long-lasting Antimicrobial Effect

Durable antimicrobial performance under UV and moisture exposure conditions

Resistance to Discoloration

This property minimizes yellowing or discoloration compared to conventional silver-based antimicrobials

Antimicrobial Agents, from Leading Glass Technology

LG's Glass Technology

LG PuroTec™ is an inorganic glass-based antimicrobial material. Glass first came to exist naturally through volcanic activity even before humans existed. Our glass-based antimicrobial is developed based on the technical applications and sustainability of glass, originated in nature and developed by humans.

 

Our core technology focuses on controlling the bond between glass elements and ionic states. Through glass technology, antimicrobial inorganic components are put into electrochemical ion states. Their antimicrobial properties are maximized using the principles of electron transfer theory. Also, our glass technology aims to avoid negative effects on the environment.

 

Our glass technology is a combination of vitrification technology, where various components become homogeneous material, and technology that controls bonding between elements to minimize elution. This provides partners with both safe and sustainable antimicrobial performance.

LG PuroTec™ Made from Glass Technology

Experience LG PuroTec™. Our long history of innovation in glass production technology, ensures exceptional quality and reliability, ultimately increasing the value of hygiene performance for our customers.

Structure of LG’s Antimicrobial Agents

Structure of LG PuroTec™

LG PuroTec™ is an inorganic materials containing metal ions like silver, copper, and zinc. Glass, by its very nature, exists in the form of ions, which lends to its antimicrobial properties. We incorporate the ions that compose antimicrobial glass and elution rate with our glass technology know-how, to provide the utmost value to customers seeking antimicrobial materials.

 

In addition, inorganic antimicrobial agents are characterized by their low toxicity and high thermal stability compared to organic antimicrobial agents. These significant advantages make them preferred over organic antibacterial agents, as they are ideally suited for use in diverse processes and applications.

Types of Inorganic Antimicrobial Agents

Silver Ion-based Antimicrobial Glass

Silver has been used widely since ancient times, because it exists in nature in its free elemental form. Hippocrates, said to be the founder of medical science, discovered silver's powerful medicinal properties for treating and preventing diseases. Silver can also exist stably between glass structures in an activated ionic state. These formulations are safe for semi-permanent use with a reduced amount of silver. Silver's antibacterial performance has been developed and successfully tested on our products.

Zinc Ion-based Antimicrobial Glass

Zinc has higher stability than traditional antimicrobial ingredients like silver or copper. It's also effective for microorganisms, making it a powerful antimicrobial material. It can exist in an ionic state or as a bonded element in an antimicrobial glass structure, and contains vital antimicrobial power.

Copper Ion-based Antimicrobial Glass

Copper is a naturally antimicrobial substance, recognized by ancient civilizations. Egypt's Smith Papyrus records the first medical use of copper thousands of years ago, which has since been used for several generations. Copper is an antifungal component traditionally used in the form of metal alloys. In glass structures, it can exist stably in an ionic state.

How do LG Electronics' Antimicrobial Agents Work?

How does LG PuroTec™ Work?

LG PuroTec™ inhibits the growth and spread of microbes through complex antimicrobial applications, like cell damage, oxidative stress, and cell attraction.

Multiple Antimicrobial Mechanism

Cell Damage

The elution of antimicrobial ingredients damages essential proteins in microorganisms.

Oxidative Stress

Reactive oxygen species are generated by metal ions in glass, acting as oxidative stress and interfering with growth.

Cell Attraction

LG Antimicrobial attracts microbes to an antimicrobial agent's surface with Zeta potential, maximizing the effectiveness of antimicrobial agents.

Product availability may vary depending on regulatory requirements in each market.

Please check availability in your country through advancedmaterials@lge.com.

