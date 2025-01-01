Antimicrobial Technology

LG PuroTec™ is an inorganic glass-based antimicrobial material. Glass first came to exist naturally through volcanic activity even before humans existed. Our glass-based antimicrobial is developed based on the technical applications and sustainability of glass, originated in nature and developed by humans.

Our core technology focuses on controlling the bond between glass elements and ionic states. Through glass technology, antimicrobial inorganic components are put into electrochemical ion states. Their antimicrobial properties are maximized using the principles of electron transfer theory. Also, our glass technology aims to avoid negative effects on the environment.

Our glass technology is a combination of vitrification technology, where various components become homogeneous material, and technology that controls bonding between elements to minimize elution. This provides partners with both safe and sustainable antimicrobial performance.