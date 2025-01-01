About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Commercial Display
Contact us
Content Management Solution1

Content Management Solution1

Content Management Solution

Optimize your content lifecycle with smart scheduling, creation, and distribution tools — across all your signage screens.

Cloud SolutionOn-premise Solution

LG SuperSign Cloud

A solution that effortlessly enables content creation and distribution with flexible editing tools​.

Learn moreContact us

LG DOOH Ads

A DOOH(Digital Out-Of-Home) platform designed to optimize media management​.

Learn moreContact us

LG Pro:Centric Cloud

Cloud-based hotel management solution that allows for integrated management​.

Learn moreContact us

LG Pro:Centric Stay

A hospitality TV management solution tailored for vacation rental property management​.

Learn moreContact us
LG Business Cloud

LG Business Cloud

Unleash the Creative Potential of Your Signage

LG Business Cloud Visit LG Business Cloud

LG Pro:Centric Direct

A hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions.

Learn moreContact us

LG Pro:Centric V

A hotel content management system designed specifically for RF infrastructure, allowing the hotel to deliver information more effectively.

Learn moreContact us

LG SuperSign CMS

An industry definitive software solution that provides versatile content management capabilites and enhanced usability.

Learn moreContact us
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

We provide customized solutions to help your business achieve optimized growth.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

LED configurator

LED configurator
white bg image

Resource download

Resource download