We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Optimal Management, Exceptional Guest Experiences
LG Pro:Centric Cloud is a powerful yet convenient cloud-based hospitality management solution that enables integrated management. This comprehensive solution empowers hotels to easily create content for in-room displays, delivering customized services to their customers. By utilizing LG Pro:Centric Cloud, staff can monitor room statuses and customer requests while accumulating meaningful data generated from operations.
* LG Pro:Centric Cluod requires a paid subscription and separate registration. Since it is a cloud-based solution, it may be affected by network conditions.
Enhancing the Hospitality Experience
For Hotel SI Company
SI (System Integration) companies can conveniently operate the solution due to its streamlined licensing and installation process. They can seamlessly integrate it into their systems using the Open API.
For Hotels
Hotels can leverage data to gain valuable insights and enhance operations. Personalizing customer experiences can boost satisfaction and increase revenue.
Cloud Native Solution
LG Pro:Centric Cloud is a cloud-based solution that operates in a network-connected environment, allowing remote access from any location and reducing the need for onsite visits. It offers excellent scalability, making it easy to add new devices and integrate with other systems.
Accessibility
Cloud-based solutions offer the advantage of remote management and system access from anywhere with a network connection. LG Pro:Centric Cloud enables remote management and updates, streamlining hotel TV management and minimizing on-site visits.
Scalability
LG Pro:Centric Cloud uses a cloud server-based architecture, simplifying license issuance and installation. This enables seamless regional expansion without separate servers. An Open API is available for customizing and integrating with other systems.
Cost Savings
Cloud-based solutions help reducing initial costs by eliminating the need for physical servers and lowering operational expenses.
Content and Group Management
Effective communication with guests is crucial, whether through the lobby or guest room displays. LG Pro:Centric Cloud allows hotels to easily create content that showcases the hotel’s identity and provides essential information. Hotels can offer personalized services by tailoring content to each guest’s preferences.
User-friendly Content Management
LG Pro:Centric Cloud’s editor allows you to showcase your hotel’s brand identity by providing full control over the design of guest displays. Use convenient pre-built templates or personalize every detail, from fonts with animation effects to informative widgets, all with a simple drag-and-drop interface.
Easy-to-use Features
Group Management
Grouping allows hoteliers to deliver personalized content, special promotions, in-room TV channels and messages to match each guest’s preferences, visit purpose, or room grade. Hotels can showcase their unique identity with personalized welcome messages, and relevant updates can be sent to guests, ensuring a tailored and informative stay.
Guest Entertainment
With LG Pro:Centric Cloud, hotels can elevate the guest experience by offering personalized and interactive services. From the moment guests enter their room and receive a warm welcome message, hotels can provide customized advertisements and announcements to specific guest groups through the TV.
Offering Services
Guests can stream or access their preferred content from their personal accounts, with the convenience of automatic sign-out for added comfort. They can also personalize their stay through specialized services, conveniently request services, or access information* through in-room TVs.
* Some of the information services, such as flight info, are add-on services that incur additional fees. For details, please inquire with your local sales representative.
Simple PMS Integration
LG Pro:Centric Cloud connects directly with OPERA PMS, but hotels without PMS integration can access comparable services at no extra cost with the Simple PMS feature. Enjoy essential services like easy manual check-in/out, messaging, and billing without the cost and complexity of traditional PMS systems.
Add-On Services
LG Pro:Centric Cloud integrates seamlessly with third-party service providers, delivering valuable information and the convenience of making purchases directly to guests’ rooms. From displaying current weather and flight information or offering access to local tour packages and excursions through the “GYG (Get Your Guide) Trip Service,” LG Pro:Centric Cloud transforms your in-room TVs into a hub of convenience and entertainment, enhancing the overall guest experience.
Mobile App Framework (MAF)
LG Pro:Centric Cloud enhances customer experience by allowing guests to control the TV, request room service, and access information by scanning a QR code on the TV screen. The Staff App enables employees to promptly respond to guest requests and deliver services through mobile devices. The Guest App allows guests to request wake-up calls, amenities, and laundry, access facility guides, use a mobile remote control, and explore travel services from their own devices.
Entertainment Hub
LG Pro:Centric Cloud enhances the guest experience by offering multiple ways for guests to access familiar services and watch their preferred content. With secure and seamless casting, guests can stream their favorite apps directly from their personal devices to hotel room TVs. Seamlessly connect to the ‘Smart Apps’ your guests desire for a convenient and personalized experience. Additionally, LG Channels provide free channels that can be added to your channel map, enriching your channel offerings.
Casting Service
Hotels can service ‘AirPlay’ through the discover server setting on the Add-on Service menu or access ‘Google Cast’ through settings on the Smart app menu and soft AP.
Apple AirPlay
LG Pro:Centric Cloud lets guests connect their Apple devices to the room TV via Apple Discovery Broker, allowing them to display their own content for a more home-like experience.
Smart Apps
‘Smart Apps’* on LG Pro:Centric Cloud provide guests with access to popular streaming services like Netflix and YouTube, internet browsing, or custom apps. These apps enhance the in-room entertainment experience, offering a familiar, convenient, and personalized stay.
* ’Smart Apps’ refers to apps included within a TV and also denotes the menu name for LG Pro:Centric Cloud settings.
OTT Service (Automatic Log-Out)
With LG Pro:Centric Cloud, hotels can offer guests their preferred OTT* services, such as ‘Netflix’ or ‘YouTube’. Guests can log in using their own accounts and will be automatically logged out upon checkout.
* OTT service : Over-the-top media service
** To ensure seamless access to OTT service, it is necessary to check for compatible TV models and PMS (Property Management System) availability. In addition, please note that there may be countries where the OTT service is not provided, so please contact the local sales office for more details. For automatic log out, this feature is supported only when integrated with PMS.
LG Channels
LG Channels on Pro:Centric Cloud offer free, customizable channels that enhance your guests’ viewing experience. Easily add and organize channels into groups for tailored content and simplified management, ensuring a convenient and personalized stay.
* LG Channels may not be supported in all countries, and for detailed information, please consult with your local sales team.
Insightful Monitoring and Reporting
Monitoring room status and customer service requests in real time is crucial for hotel operations. LG Pro:Centric Cloud allows hotels to easily monitor essential aspects through the room managerand dashboard features.
* Since LG Pro:Centric Cloud is a cloud-based solution, it may be affected by network conditions.
Room Manager
When customers submit room service requests through the mobile web app powered by LG Pro:Centric Cloud, hoteliers can instantly and efficiently track these requests using the room manager.
Dashboard
LG Pro:Centric Cloud offers a comprehensive dashboard with valuable information for efficient hotel management. It includes details on licensed devices, network connectivity, and room data such as current occupancy rates. The intuitive interface makes it easy to access and interpret essential data for successful hotel operations.
Data Reporting
LG Pro:CentricCloud offers a comprehensive ‘Data Report’, providing hoteliers with valuable information to run operations efficiently and make informed decisions based on guest data. Hoteliers can monitor and track hotel occupancy rates, TV usage and status, services used, and app usage. View the data from a convenient dashboard or download an Excel file to analyze patterns and understand guest behaviors. Use this information to offer personalized suggestions, enhance the guest experience, and run your organization smarter.