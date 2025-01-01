The LG CreateBoard Lab is a collaborative writing service built around LG CreateBoard. It supports web apps and offers multi-OS support, allowing users to access it from various devices in addition to LG CreateBoards, anytime and anywhere. This provides users with a consistent experience and enables real-time collaboration with multiple people beyond spatial constraints.



* Certain features may not be supported depending on the operating system.

** The features and design of the LG CreateBoard Lab service are subject to continuous updates.