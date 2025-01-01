Take the Next Step into the Advertising Industry by Utilizing Your Screens

Media owners are keen on leveraging their screens for increased profitability, often using advertising as the primary approach. Therefore, effective advertisement management stands as a pivotal task. LG DOOH Ads is a platform that connects media owners with advertisers, simplifying interactions for them and enhancing the effectiveness and impact of the ads. It serves as a single access point, allowing users to manage both Direct Ads and Programmatic Ads, as well as monitor the audience data* seamlessly.

* Connecting with external solutions is necessary for advertising optimization and may result in additional costs.