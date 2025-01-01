LG SuperSign Cloud is a cloud-based content management solution(CMS) for integrated digital signage management. Through LG SuperSign Cloud, users can remotely control multiple displays*, create and distribute content tailored to each space anytime anywhere without being restricted by time and location**.

* Compatible with LG signage (webOS 4.0 and above) and devices with Android 9, 10 or 11 or Windows 10 or 11 version that has ‘SuperSign Cloud Player’ installed. Upon purchasing an LG SuperSign Cloud license, the ‘SuperSign Cloud Player’ installation file will be provided within the SuperSign Cloud platform. The applicability of the solution may vary by product, and support may be limited for certain webOS 4.0 and above signage models. For details, please check with your local sales team.