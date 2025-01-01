About Cookies on This Site

This image provides an example of how LG SuperSign Cloud distributes content across multiple outdoor digital signages.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Amplify Ambience with
Content Management Solution

LG SuperSign Cloud is a cloud-based content management solution(CMS) for integrated digital signage management. Through LG SuperSign Cloud, users can remotely control multiple displays*, create and distribute content tailored to each space anytime anywhere without being restricted by time and location**.

 

* Compatible with LG signage (webOS 4.0 and above) and devices with Android 9, 10 or 11 or Windows 10 or 11 version that has ‘SuperSign Cloud Player’ installed. Upon purchasing an LG SuperSign Cloud license, the ‘SuperSign Cloud Player’ installation file will be provided within the SuperSign Cloud platform. The applicability of the solution may vary by product, and support may be limited for certain webOS 4.0 and above signage models. For details, please check with your local sales team.

** Since LG SuperSign Cloud is a cloud-based solution, it may be affected by network conditions.

Key Features of LG SuperSign Cloud

The image presents LG SuperSign Cloud’s features grouped into four main categories: Content Management, Device Management, Additional Features, and Settings, each briefly summarized.

Content Management

By utilizing a content management software solution, LG SuperSign Cloud, businesses can reduce the time spent on aggregating separate sources for content creation. LG SuperSign Cloud is a software solution that provides various efficient content management features with flexible editing functions for users to create and distribute content on their sigange displays effortlessly.

The image shows an example of burger menu content being created and delivered to outdoor signage in a drive-thru zone using LG SuperSign Cloud.

Content Creation

LG SuperSign Cloud is an efficient content management software solution(CMS) that offers the flexibility of content creation. This software solution provides easy-to-use content creating tools, for users to intuitively edit content using drag & drop interface as well as various types of design templates tailored to each space and add widgets such as date, time, weather and more.

Drag & Drop Editing

Intuitive editing by adding various Items to the canvas using drag & drop.

Various Resources

Provided with various resources such as Gen AI, Element, and Widgets.

Designer Templates

User-friendly templates for fast and easy creation.

AI Image Generation, Gen AI

LG SuperSign Cloud’s Gen AI feature significantly streamlines the image creation process. This advanced AI automatically generates high-quality images based on

user prompts, making it ideal for tasks such as image editing and resizing.

 

* GEN AI feature is only available with LG SuperSign Cloud ‘Art Lounge’, and ‘Premium’ License.

Output a newly created image based on prompt.

Outpainting to expand image content with the original image.

Content Distribution

It is easy to use the content distribution features of LG SuperSign Cloud. With various user-friendly functions provided by this software solution, users can conveniently create and manage content distribution schedules at their preferred times.

Drag & Drop Schedules

Convenient to add content to calendar from content storage by drag & drop.
 

Publish

Quick and easy to deploy by specifying only the device and content without any additional settings.

Publish IF Tags Match

Available to selectively distribute content matched to each device based on tag settings.

* The availability of this feature may vary depending on the device model.

Rules Setting

Available to automate content deployment and device control by setting trigger conditions.

Videowall

 

LG SuperSign Cloud videowall feature simplifies management with various synchronization modes, allowing operation as one expansive display or four independent ones. Thus, users can remotely monitor and control their videowall to manage power settings and content playback.

This image demonstrates the videowall functionality, where multiple displays combine to create a single, cohesive screen for content playback. This image highlights synchronized content playback across individual displays from a unified videowall setup. This image illustrates that videowall-configured displays can be remotely controlled.

Professional Content Partners

Professional content partner features are provided with ‘Add-On Services’.

* These features can be utilized with additional subscription.

This is a captured image of the actual solution interface displaying content provided by a design partner. This is a screenshot of the solution interface featuring content from ArtPlayer. This is an image of the solution interface highlighting WANTREEZ MUSIC content. This image highlights SpaceVision’s ability to assess customer interest by analyzing movement and behavior, and FastSensor’s functionality of evaluating customer interest based on time spent and dwell duration. The image illustrates that users can integrate the Multi POS system partner, ‘Link My POS’, with LG SuperSign Cloud through an additional subscription. This image shows examples of various screen layouts that can be created using SCREENFEED content.

Art Lounge

Elevate each space with a curated artistic atmosphere through diverse art collections. The ‘Art Lounge*’ feature in LG SuperSign Cloud allows users to easily select and display desired artworks across digital signage displays.

This scene shows art content being displayed on digital signages located in a company’s lobby and hallway areas.
* For LG SuperSign Cloud users with Basic, Standard, or Premium licenses, additional points must be purchased to use artwork content from Art Lounge. However, users with the Art Lounge license can use all artwork content unlimitedly without extra cost.

Device Management

With the ‘Home’ and ‘Analytics’ menus available in LG SuperSign Cloud, users can easily view detailed information about content storage usage and device status.
The image shows various window-facing displays installed at a real estate site, each playing different ads and content. On the left, a person is depicted remotely managing the signage using LG SuperSign Cloud.

Home

Effortlessly access valuable data and use quick access features for greater convenience.

Content

- Remaining Usage of Total Content Storage
- List of ‘Add-On Services’ Installed

Quick Button

Frequent Features :
- Upload Content
- Create Playlist
- Create Content
- Create Schedule

Device Status

- Device Connection Status

Recent Activity

- Log of Recent Content Activities

Analytics

Various reports on device status and content usage data are deliverable. Based on this information, user can find insights on better customer service and efficient business management.

Device Report

- Report of Playback History by Device

Status Report

- Report of Device Status Statistics

Content Report

- Report of Playback History by Content

Content Effect

- Analysis of the Impact of Specific Content on Sales

Multi-Device Control

All devices linked to the LG SuperSign Cloud are listed on the [Devices] tab. It allows users to quickly view detailed information such as display thumbnails, model names, and IP addresses. In addition, users can control the devices using advanced control options or the ‘Quick Controller’ to easily modify commonly used settings.

This example shows multiple signages inside a café, each displaying various content delivered through LG SuperSign Cloud.

Compatible Devices

LG SuperSign Cloud is compatible with LG Signage supported by webOS 4.0 and above, as well as Windows/ Android OS1) device that have ‘SuperSign Cloud Player’ installed. This software solution provides a ‘Virtual Screen (web player)’ feature that allows users to distribute content on a device that device with a web browser2).

A set of icons is used to represent devices compatible with LG SuperSign Cloud. Device compatibility may vary by model, so please consult your local sales representative for specific details.
1) For Android and Windows devices, ‘ SuperSign Cloud Player’ must be installed before use, and only Android 9, 10 or 11 and Windows 10 or 11 devices are supported. 
2) Users can create content using the ‘Virtual Screen’ feature and deliver it to devices with a web browser (PC versions of Chrome 53 or higher are supported). 
3) The applicability of the LG SuperSign Cloud may vary by product, and support may be limited for certain webOS 4.0 and above signage models. For details, please check with your local sales team.

Settings

LG SuperSign Cloud provides ‘Role Management’ and ‘Tag Management’ with just a few clicks for the workflow efficiency.

LG SuperSign Cloud provides Role Management and Tag Management features to enhance operational efficiency, and this image illustrates how those features are used.

Role Management

The Main user of the LG SuperSign Cloud can assign 6 basic roles (Master, Admin, Viewer, Content Editor, Content Manager, Schedule Manager) to each member belonging to business site or workspace. It allows role-based access control, limiting available features for each member according to their responsibilities.

The image offers an example of LG SuperSign Cloud’s role assignment capability, showing how roles can be designated to different team members such as IT managers, marketing managers, and external staff, through a clear infographic.

Tag Management

Users can monitor the overall tag list in a single view to check which tags have been assigned to each device or content. Additionally, users can group individual tags into tag groups or create a global tag that is used across the entire workspace.

This visual briefly introduces the functions available in Tag Management, supported by simple icons.
white bg image

