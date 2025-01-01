About Cookies on This Site

Commercial Display
It displays a virtual space where various types of signage, such as large LED displays, window-facing displays, and open-frame displays, are being used.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

The Essential Content Management Solution for LG Signage Devices

LG SuperSign CMS is an all-in-one solution for content management that simplifies the process with its comprehensive range of features. With LG SuperSign CMS, users can create, edit, and schedule content with ease, and distribute it across a variety of LG devices. In addition, LG SuperSign CMS can monitor and control devices on which it is installed, allowing for centralized management and troubleshooting.

A department store with a signage display showing content distributed via LG SuperSign CMS.

Key Features of LG SuperSign CMS

This image summarizes the various features provided by LG SuperSign CMS, showing lists corresponding to Content Management, Content Distribution, and Device Management.

Content Creation

Content can be easily created using editor, customizable templates, external content* from streaming services, web videos and web pages for business to create wide range of content such as menu boards, promotions, or new updates. Users can edit with easy drag-and-drops, and simply check the overall content list at a glance.

* LG SuperSign CMS provides a service that works with external content (Streaming, Web page, Web video, etc.), and external content is not included in the solution.

A man is creating content for the signage. The monitor screen displays a list of the generated content, while an editor for crafting content on a larger screen is also presented. Both screens provide genuine views accessible within the solution.

Easy-to-use Features

Editor

Various creation tools for images, background images, music, widgets and videos.

Customizable Templates

Wide range of templates tailored to every business types (Shopping, Bars / Restaurants / Transportation etc.).

External Content Integration

Available to import external created content such as web video, and real-time streaming features.

The images show examples of content displayed on regular and irregular LED signage.

LED Content via Editor

With SuperSign Editor, users can create content for LED Signage, and it is available to distribute on LED signage including regular and irregular LED Signage.

* LG SuperSign CMS provides a service that works with external content (Streaming, Web page, Web video, etc.), and external content is not included in the solution.

Content Distribution

LG SuperSign CMS makes it very simple for the users to distribute content on their signage displays using drag & drop schedule, tags match, and videowall sync to multi signage simultaneously.

The example shows how to easily set up content distribution schedules using the drag and drop feature.

Drag & Drop Scheduling

Convenient to add content to calendar grid from the content list by drag & drop

By setting up tag matching, the image shows how pre-configured content is played on each signage screen.

Publish If Tags Match

Available to selectively distribute content matched to each device based on tag settings

* The availability of this feature may vary depending on the device model.

Multi-Channel Distribution

The multi-channel distribution feature is a powerful tool that simplifies the process of changing content on a display. Users can set up various channels on the device and pre-configure the content to be played for each channel. They can then use the remote controller to select the desired channel number and play the corresponding videos. This allows users to configure different content for each channel and easily switch between them.

This feature involves pre-deploying distinct content for individual channels, enabling the alteration of content through channel changes using a remote control. Within the same space's signage screen, the left image exhibits artwork content being played on Channel 1, while the right image showcases a welcoming message on Channel 2. LG SuperSign CMS facilitates effortless control of both channels through a remote. The number of available channels varies across different webOS versions.

Videowall Sync

With Videowall feature, users can assign content without the need to split files for each signage, significantly streamlining the lengthy process of content editing and encoding for video walls. Now, all users have to do is select the playback video and define the display area for each section of the signage.

This highlights a feature applicable to video walls, illustrated through a 2 by 2 configuration example. In the past, playing content seamlessly across a complete large display required crafting videos for each screen. However, the Simple Media Sync feature simplifies this process. It necessitates designating specific areas of the original video to play on individual screens, making content synchronization and display much smoother.

Device Management

LG SuperSign CMS provides an efficient device management feature that allows administrators to monitor and control multiple digital signage devices remotely from a single location. This feature enables quick identification and troubleshooting of issues, as well as adjustments of settings such as volume and brightness, ensuring that all displays are functioning properly and delivering the intended content.

This image illustrates changing the settings of installed signage. The left image shows the ability to detect screen errors, adjust volume, and control brightness. The right image showcases how administrators can remotely manage signage without the need for on-site visits when issues arise.

During monitoring, two options are available: Map View and List View.

Monitoring

The monitoring feature provides real-time monitoring of signage content, which is essential for ensuring the smooth functioning of all connected devices. Devices linked to the solution can be displayed in either list or map format, providing an at-a-glance view of the status of all connected devices.

The image shows an example of device control using LG SuperSign CMS.

Control

Users can adjust the settings of any registered signage with just a few clicks (Picture, Audio, Time, Option, Server Setup). Users can easily change the displayed content and other settings, making it easy to keep the digital signage displays are always upto- date and displaying the correct content. It even supports installing ‘Network Security Certification’ to on devices via LG Supersign CMS.

* The availability of this feature may vary depending on the device model. For more detailed information, please consult with your local sales team.

Dashboard

LG SuperSign CMS provides intuitive dashboard for users to check overall status of the registered devices and the content connected to each device.

System Summary Information

Status of Server Storage

Device Status (Power, Temperature, Fans, Signals)

Number of Registered Content

By integrating with flight or weather servers, LG SuperSign CMS can dynamically update displayed content. The image illustrates airport signage showing real-time flight information alongside weather-based advertisements. On sunny days, sunscreen ads are shown, while warm coffee ads appear on rainy days

External Database Connectivity

LG SuperSign CMS can connect to external databases, allowing for real-time data to be displayed in conjunction with SuperSign content. This feature is particularly useful for displaying information such as weather conditions or flight status updates, which can be updated automatically and displayed in real-time.

Utilizing LG SuperSign CMS, brightness of signage can be adjusted based on external lighting conditions to optimize power consumption. The scheduling feature is used to adjust the brightness, maintaining maximum brightness at 2 PM and gradually reducing it as it gets darker by 6 PM. The image also illustrates that the power can be turned off at 2 AM.

Optimized Power Consumption

The brightness level of digital signage displays is a major factor in determining their power consumption. LG SuperSign CMS provides convenient multi-device control, including brightness scheduling, which helps optimize power consumption.

Compatible Devices

LG SuperSign CMS is optimized for all LG Signage displays. Any content created through LG SuperSign CMS can be used regardless of the types of the display. This means that LG SuperSign CMS can seamlessly connect and manage different types of LG digital signage (High brightness, Videowall, LED, OLED, etc.) using a single server, making it a versatile solution for system administrators.

LG SuperSign CMS is optimized for all LG signage displays, and this is illustrated with a simple usage scene. On the left, the image shows content displayed on signage within a Telecom Store, while on the right, it shows content displayed on signage in a Dealer Shop.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

