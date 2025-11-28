🚅✨ The Esquadrao team’s journey in Korea continued with an inspiring blend of learning, exploration, and cultural experiences. Their program began with a visit to a local reference site to see real-world applications of LG’s residential HVAC systems. They then traveled to Changwon for an in-depth tour of LG Smart Park, our world-class manufacturing hub, followed by a technical workshop on Single, Multi Split, and Multi V systems, where they gained hands-on insight into installation practices and LG’s advanced HVAC technologies. In the days that followed, the team enjoyed Busan’s iconic sights before returning to Seoul to visit LG HQ and the LG Electronics Flagship Store, where they explored more of the innovative solutions that represent LG’s HVAC leadership. We hope this journey enriched their expertise and strengthened our shared mission, and we look forward to welcoming more partners for future learning and collaboration. ✨🤝🌍 Read more about their journey here: https://rebrand.ly/ntymivz #LG #LGHVACSolutions #InstallerCommunity #GlobalCollaboration #Brazil #HVACProfessionals #Esquadrao #Training #Innovation #Partnership #AheadoftheExpected