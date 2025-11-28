About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
HVAC
Contact us

Why LG HVAC Solution

Expertise

As a technical expert, we provide professional and leading knowledge and market know-how related to solutions for our customers.

Commitment

We aim to be a reliable partner from engineering to maintenance. Furthermore, we will make our efforts to build a sustainable future for our customers.

Integration

We present connectivity and seamless customer experience by providing optimal integrated solutions required for saving energy in buildings.

LG HVAC promotional image with smiling woman and product graphic. Life’s Good with LG technology designed for comfort and sustainability.

LG HVAC promotional image with smiling woman and product graphic. Life’s Good with LG technology designed for comfort and sustainability.

Life’s Good with solutions made for your world

Life’s Good with solutions made for your world Learn more

Explore our HVAC solutions

LG HVAC Commercial Solutions applied in a modern high-rise building. Efficient climate control technology enhancing comfort and business value

Commercial Solutions

LG HVAC Commercial Solutions help increase your space’s value with technologies.

Learn more
LG HVAC Residential Solutions providing smart comfort for a family home. Energy-efficient air conditioning creating a healthier, sustainable living space.

Residential Solutions

LG HVAC Residential Solutions provide a smarter way to keep energy efficient.

Learn more
LG HVAC Industrial Solutions with advanced systems for large facilities. Reliable climate technology optimizing energy use and industrial performance

Industrial Solutions

LG HVAC Industrial Solutions provide advanced technologies to optimize large-scale industrial operations.

Learn more

Find insights behind the solutions

Case study >

LG Multi V Powers Efficient Climate Control in Mercure Hotel & Ciplaz Mall

Learn more

Case study >

LG Inverter Single Package Delivers Comfort to Cittadela Residential Project

Learn more

Case study >

LG Multi V i AI Energy Saving Project at ITB University

Learn more

Life’s Good social feed

🌍 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗣𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲-𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵! As demand for cleaner heating grows, conventional heat pumps often show reduced performance in low-temperature or cold-humid conditions, limiting adoption in some markets. ❄️🌨️ To address this challenge, LG HVAC Solutions is strengthening global research collaboration and expanding field testing — including Air-to-Water Heat Pumps, VRF systems (Multi V), and residential air conditioners — across diverse locations such as the U.S., China, Norway, and Saudi Arabia to develop solutions optimized for varying climates. These field studies directly inform product design, including LG’s redesigned outdoor heat exchanger structure, which reduces frost buildup and helps improve stability in severe winter conditions. ☃️ LG HVAC Solutions remains committed to delivering reliable, high-efficiency, and sustainable heat pump solutions for customers worldwide. 🌱 💡 Learn more: https://rb.gy/tfbunh #LG #LGHVACSolutionsGlobal #HeatPumps #AWHP #MultiV #FieldTesting #Decarbonization #ClimateControl #Innovation #Sustainability #AI

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝗳 𝗮 𝗳𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮 𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗶𝗻 𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝘂𝗽 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲? 🦊🐧 One prefers warm, desert-like heat. The other feels best in icy-cold air. Sharing a workspace could be a challenge, but not with LG Multi V i. Its independent control lets each room set and maintain the conditions it needs, without affecting the others. Warm where it needs to be and cool where it should be, all running at the same time through one smart solution. ❄️🔥✨ *This visual content was produced using AI-based content generation tools. #LG #LGHVACSolutionsGlobal #VRF #MultiVi #CommercialHVAC #HeatingandCooling #SmartHVAC #EnergyEfficiency #Sustainability #AI

𝗗𝗶𝗱 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗿 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗮 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗽𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆? It varies based on the way the inverter controls the compressor’s operation. 🔥 Non-inverter systems: Repeatedly switch the compressor on and off, leading to additional energy use. 🌿Inverter systems: Control compressor speed smoothly, keeping comfort steady with far less power. ▶️ Watch the performance comparison of the two systems in the video. #LG #LGHVACSolutionsGlobal #HeatPump #Compressor #InverterTechnology #EnergyEfficiency #Sustainability

💪𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗣𝘂𝗺𝗽𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗦 LG HVAC Solutions joined leading industry experts, policymakers, and innovators at the US Heat Pump Summit 2025 in Worcester, Massachusetts, a key event focused on accelerating heat pump adoption nationwide. At the summit, LG showcased its commitment to high-efficiency, eco-conscious heating technologies, including the LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater, recently honored with a Good Housekeeping 2026 Home Reno Award in the Smart Home Tech category. Throughout the event, LG engaged in meaningful discussions on market trends, policy progress, and the growing role of heat pump solutions in building a more energy-efficient and sustainable future across the United States. #LG #LGHVACsolutionsGlobal #USHeatPumpSummit #HeatPump #CleanEnergy #Electrification #SustainableHeating #HVACInnovation #Decarbonization

𝗗𝗼𝗻’𝘁 𝗹𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝘁 𝗴𝗼 𝘁𝗼 𝘄𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲. 𝗟𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗿𝗼 𝗞𝗶𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝘁🔥🔁 By using waste heat, the Hydro Kit provides efficient heating solutions. But how does this smart heat-recovery system actually work? 🤔💡 🔥 Waste heat is captured and directed to the Heat Recovery Unit. 💧 The Hydro Kit utilizes the heat and produces hot water. 🌡️ The heated water is served to provide space heating and hot water. ➡️ Discover how the Hydro Kit delivers efficient heating. 👉🏻 Dive deeper into our white paper: https://rebrand.ly/d3us8el #LG #LGHVACSolutionsGlobal #HydroKit #VRF #HeatRecovery #EnergyEfficiency #Sustainability

🚅✨ The Esquadrao team’s journey in Korea continued with an inspiring blend of learning, exploration, and cultural experiences. Their program began with a visit to a local reference site to see real-world applications of LG’s residential HVAC systems. They then traveled to Changwon for an in-depth tour of LG Smart Park, our world-class manufacturing hub, followed by a technical workshop on Single, Multi Split, and Multi V systems, where they gained hands-on insight into installation practices and LG’s advanced HVAC technologies. In the days that followed, the team enjoyed Busan’s iconic sights before returning to Seoul to visit LG HQ and the LG Electronics Flagship Store, where they explored more of the innovative solutions that represent LG’s HVAC leadership. We hope this journey enriched their expertise and strengthened our shared mission, and we look forward to welcoming more partners for future learning and collaboration. ✨🤝🌍 Read more about their journey here: https://rebrand.ly/ntymivz #LG #LGHVACSolutions #InstallerCommunity #GlobalCollaboration #Brazil #HVACProfessionals #Esquadrao #Training #Innovation #Partnership #AheadoftheExpected

🐾 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗳𝘆 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗔𝗶𝗿, 𝗣𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗖𝗮𝘁! Meet the LG PuriCare™ AeroCat Tower Air Purifier, a perfect blend of clean air and cozy comfort for both you and your cat. ✨ Heated dome seat with adjustable warmth 📱 Pet care tracking through LG ThinQ™ 🌿 Advanced purification system that captures fur, allergens, and odors Every feature is thoughtfully designed with your feline friend in mind. 🐱 *This visual content was produced using AI-based content generation tools. #LG #LGHVACSolutionsGlobal #PuriCare #AeroCatTower #AirPurifier #PetCare #SmartHome #Uvnano #LGThinQ #AirPurification #AheadoftheExpected

🔇𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗼𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲, 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗲𝗱. For years, noise has been one of the biggest challenges for heat pumps, but recent advancements have changed this, allowing LG Heat Pumps to deliver lasting comfort with quiet performance. 🍃💡 🔉 At just 35 dB from 4 meters, the LG Monobloc (9 kW) meets the strict German and Swiss noise standards. ▶️ See the full data and performance metrics in our video. 👉🏻 Dive deeper into our white paper: https://rebrand.ly/z0273ye #LG #LGHVACSolutionsGlobal #HeatPump #LGMonobloc #LowNoise #NoiseStandards #GermanStandards #SwissStandards

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Resource download

Resource download
white bg image

Engineering Support

Engineering Support
white bg image

Technical insight

Technical insight