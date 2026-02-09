Daytime limits for a residential source to a residential receiver are 55 dB(A) SPL, roughly the sound of normal conversation at 1 m, while 45 dB(A) resembles a quiet library.

In short:

• 45 dB(A) ≈ quiet library at night (typical night-time residential limit)

• 55 dB(A) ≈ normal conversation level (daytime limit in most cities)

These limits encourage the use of quieter systems, better mounting insulation, and strategic placement of outdoor units to reduce disturbance.