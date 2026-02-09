We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Noise levels from HVAC equipment are no longer a “nice-to-have” consideration — they impact comfort, compliance, and brand credibility. In both the United States and Europe, regulations now set clear limits for residential installations, and HVAC manufactures are answering with quiet-design innovations.
In this article, we explore the regulatory frameworks in the US and Europe, then show how LG’s heat pump and air conditioner are engineered to meet—and often exceed—their expectations.