Global HVAC Noise Standards Explained: How LG Heat Pumps Stay Quiet

HVACBlog09/02/2026

Share this content.

Noise levels from HVAC equipment are no longer a “nice-to-have” consideration — they impact comfort, compliance, and brand credibility. In both the United States and Europe, regulations now set clear limits for residential installations, and HVAC manufactures are answering with quiet-design innovations.

In this article, we explore the regulatory frameworks in the US and Europe, then show how LG’s heat pump and air conditioner are engineered to meet—and often exceed—their expectations.

United States Residential HVAC Noise Limits: Key City-Ordinance Benchmarks

In the US, federal regulation for HVAC noise is limited; most enforcement happens at the state or municipal level. These regulations are based on Sound Pressure Level (SPL), which measures how loud the sound is at the receiver’s location. For example, in Seattle, the exterior sound level limit for equipment in a residential-zoned receiving property is 45 dB(A) SPL between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. on weekdays (and until 9 a.m. on weekends/holidays).

* Source: https://www.seattle.fev/documents/Departments/SDCI/Codes/2023ResidentialMechanicalSoundLevelCompliance.pdf

Daytime limits for a residential source to a residential receiver are 55 dB(A) SPL, roughly the sound of normal conversation at 1 m, while 45 dB(A) resembles a quiet library.

In short:
• 45 dB(A) ≈ quiet library at night (typical night-time residential limit)
• 55 dB(A) ≈ normal conversation level (daytime limit in most cities)
These limits encourage the use of quieter systems, better mounting insulation, and strategic placement of outdoor units to reduce disturbance.

European Ecodesign Sound-Power Requirements for Air-Conditioners & Heat Pumps

In Europe, the Ecodesign Directive defines the allowable sound power level (SWL) of air conditioners and heat pumps — the noise a product generates at the source. And these requirements apply specifically to EU Member States. According to the European Parliament (2024), small residential units below 6 kW must stay under 60 dB(A) SWL indoors and 65 dB(A) SWL outdoors, while larger systems may reach 80–88 dB(A) SWL depending on capacity.1)

These SWL values guide engineers and consultants during system design, while environmental noise regulations (SPL) — such as nighttime limits around 40 dB(A) SPL in some member states — help consumers and installers ensure the system remains quiet in real living environments.2)

1) Source: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/PETI-CM-703148_EN.pdf
2) Source: https://www.adlar.co.uk/heat-pump-noise-explained

In short:
• 60–65 dB(A) SWL: Ecodesign product sound-power limits for EU Member States.
• ≈ 40 dB(A) SPL: Local night-time environmental noise limits applied at the receiver (e.g., property boundary).
These two values serve different roles: SWL guides product design, while SPL helps homeowners and installers ensure real-world compliance and quiet operation.

Why Quiet HVAC Design Matters: Comfort, Compliance, and Brand Value

• Comfort: Persistent outdoor or indoor HVAC noise can degrade sleep, reduce occupant satisfaction, and trigger neighbors’ disputes.
• Compliance: As the above sections show, both US local jurisdictions and European regulatory frameworks are imposing decibel or sound-power limits; non-compliance can delay permitting or trigger retrofits.
• Brand value: When a manufacturer like LG promotes “quiet design” supported by measurable acoustic data and alignment with global regulations, it strengthens customer confidence and positions the brand as a reliable choice they can trust when making a purchase.

How LG’s Low-Noise Heat Pump & Air-Conditioner Deliver on Global Standards

LG’s latest HVAC lineup incorporates low-noise design principles that support compliance with key noise standards in major markets. The product demonstrates how quiet design, natural refrigerant, and high-efficiency compressors come together to provide notably quiet operation.

• Therma V R290 Monobloc (Europe)

The LG Therma V R290 Monobloc uses the natural refrigerant R290 (GWP 3) and operates at 49 dB(A) for the 12kW model and 48 dB(A) in low-noise mode.1) Importantly, the LG Therma V R290 has been recognized with UK Quiet Mark certification, indicating that its acoustic performance has been independently evaluated against established comfort-oriented criteria.

1) Sound power level is measured in accordance with EN 12102-1 and ISO 9614.

Noise dispersion graph and setup illustration for LG R290 Monobloc 16kW heat pump, showing 35dB(A) at 3 meters at night with Quiet Mark certification

• LG Multi V i (VRF System)

LG’s MULTI V i enhances acoustic performance with an AI-driven noise management system. An internal microphone collects ambient and product sound, while LG’s dedicated AI chip converts analog audio into digital signals through DSP processing. Using NMF-based pattern separation, the system distinguishes environmental noise from equipment noise and adjusts operation to maintain quieter performance in real time.
The unit also features Noise Target Control, which manages the product’s own noise output based on the sound pressure level measured at 1 meter. Installers can set the target level within a 50–70 dB(A) range, adjustable in 5 dB(A) increments, allowing the system to operate in compliance with local acoustic expectations. These capabilities help MULTI V i stay effective in noise-sensitive environments while maintaining stable comfort.

LG AI-powered HVAC system dynamically adjusts operation based on ambient noise, optimizing performance in noisy or quiet environments.

• LG DUALCOOL Air Conditioner

The LG DUALCOOL AC features dual inverter compressors that adapt fan speed and motor frequency to reduce indoor sound pressure to 19–21 dB(A), measured at 1 meter in front of the unit. This level is quieter than a typical library and remains below the WHO’s recommended night-time noise guideline of 30 dB(A).1)

1) Specifications may vary for each model.

Summary

LG’s quiet HVAC solutions — including the Therma V R290 in Europe and MULTI V i for commercial buildings — demonstrate how noise control can be achieved without compromising essential performance. Rather than relying on step-down noise modes like many competitors, MULTI V i uses AI-based environmental noise analysis to adjust sound levels while minimizing capacity loss, creating a more comfortable and consistent real-world experience.
In short, LG HVAC delivers quiet, reliable solutions that align with key regional noise standards and help create a noticeably more pleasant acoustic environment for customers.

FAQs

Q.

Is there a single national US noise standard for HVAC systems?

A.

No. In the US, HVAC noise is generally regulated at the state or municipal level rather than by a single federal standard.*
Source: https://mrsc.org/explore-topics/code-enforcement/nuisances/noise-control

Q.

What is considered a “quiet” outdoor HVAC unit in Europe?

A.

While values vary by region, recent documents suggest heat pump outdoor units must meet defined sound-power metrics under Ecodesign, and some national guidelines propose ≤ 40–45 dB(A) at property boundaries.
* Source: https://www.adlar.co.uk/heat-pump-noise-explained

Q.

What should I look for when choosing a “quiet” HVAC system?

A.

 Check the products sound-power or decibel rating, look for “quiet mode” features (especially for night operation), verify distance from property lines for outdoor units, and ensure manufacturer testing covers relevant regulations in your target market.

