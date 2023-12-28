We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Imagine a world where your heating and cooling don't just keep you comfortable but also care for the planet. The LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc is leading the charge toward sustainability in the HVAC world. LG Electronics recently unveiled this air-to-water heat pump, marking a significant advancement in heating and cooling solutions. Not only does it boast top-notch performance , but it's also technologically ahead of the game. It's a game-changer for both homeowners and businesses, paving the way for a more energy-efficient and eco-conscious future. With the THERMA V R290, LG is setting new benchmarks in the industry for eco-conscious heating and cooling.