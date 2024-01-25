We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
As we edge closer to January 2025, the HVAC industry braces for a pivotal shift. Stringent regulations in Europe and the US are set to phase out high-GWP (Global Warming Potential) refrigerants, capping the usage at a GWP of 750. In anticipation, LG has meticulously engineered the next-generation heat pump solution, the LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc. This innovative system not only aligns with international refrigerant regulations but also surpasses its predecessors in design and performance.1) To delve deeper into the nuances of this groundbreaking technology, we've invited the very engineers who brought the LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc to life to share their insights.
1) Based on LG's internal test result, we improved the water outlet temperature up to 75℃ expanded the heating operation range by 36% compared to LG's existing Therma V R32 HydroSplit model. All tests were conducted according to LG's internal test policy and environment. Product’s lifecycle might vary depends on actual usage environment.