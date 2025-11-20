About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Smart Factory
Contact us
LG Smart Factory banner with robotic arm symbolizing advanced manufacturing solutions

LG Smart Factory banner with robotic arm symbolizing advanced manufacturing solutions

Your game-changing partner for the future manufacturing

We offer end-to-end smart factory solutions that elevate manufacturing competitiveness throughout the entire manufacturing lifecycle. From expert consultation to lifecycle management.

Your game-changing partner for the future manufacturing Learn more

Discover LG Smart Factory

We are your game-changing partner for the future manufacturing, delivering total smart factory solutions and manufacturing excellence.

Discover LG Smart Factory illustration with spotlight tower visual

Who we are

Why do business

Where to find us

Why partner with us

We combine industry expertise with advanced technologies to boost productivity, efficiency and creating customized total smart factory solutions for your specific needs.

Innovation beyond technology – LG Smart Factory production line showcasing automation
Innovation beyond technology
Learn more
LG headquarters building facade with LG logo emphasizing trust and scale

Trust on an unmatched scale

Learn more

How to approach

Our proactive partnership approach begins with a deep understanding of your specific challenges and objectives. Our collaborative process ensures seamless implementation and ongoing optimization, helping you gain a competitive edge and foster innovation.

LG Smart Factory process diagram showcasing integrated automation and workflow

LG Smart Factory process diagram showcasing integrated automation and workflow

What we deliver

We offer end-to-end smart factory solutions that elevate manufacturing competitiveness throughout the entire factory lifecycle. From expert consultation and design to implementation and lifecycle management, we cover every aspect of your manufacturing journey.

Engineering consulting team working on manufacturing solutions

Engineering consulting

Future-Ready Designing with Advanced Technologies.

Learn more
Lifecycle management – team reviewing manufacturing strategies

Lifecycle management

Total Care for Your Entire Journey.

Learn more
Operation AX – advanced digital monitoring and factory operation system

Operation AX

Data-driven Decision-Making System Powered by LG’s AX.

Learn more
Intelligent automation – LG Smart Factory AI-driven automation technology

Intelligent automation

Integrating AI and Robotics in Manufacturing.

Learn more
Our Business

Total smart factory solutions tailored to your business

  • LG Smart Factory solution for secondary battery and ESS with battery cell modules

    Secondary battery & ESS

  • LG Smart Factory solution for semiconductors showing microchip close-up

    Semi-conductors

  • Automotive components manufacturing machinery for LG Smart Factory

    Automotive Components

  • Heavy and machinery production with industrial metal pipes

    Heavy & Machinery

  • Processing and assembly line with robotic automation

    Processing & Assembly

     

  • Electrical and electronics manufacturing equipment

    Electrical & Electronics

  • Bio and pharmaceutical production with medicine blister packs

    Bio & Pharmaceutical

  • Beauty and cosmetic product manufacturing with liquid filling equipment

    Beauty & Cosmetic

  • Food and beverage factory production line with bottles

    Food & Beverage

  • Consumer packaged goods assembly with cardboard boxes

    Consumer Packaged Goods

  • Distribution center with logistics and truck loading

    Distribution Center

  • Aviation MRO facility with aircraft maintenance hangar

    Aviation MRO facility

Life’s Good social feed

What if you could partner with a company that has not only developed smart factory solutions but has lived and breathed manufacturing for over six decades? The journey to a truly smart factory is complex. It requires more than just technology; it demands deep, practical manufacturing knowledge. This is where LG Electronics comes in. We're not just a solution provider; we are a manufacturer at our core. Discover LG Electronics as your smart factory solution provider. We're here to deliver 67 years of our manufacturing expertise—from our production lines to yours—to help you achieve operational excellence. Let's build the future of manufacturing, together. #SmartFactory #Manufacturing #Industry40 #DigitalTransformation #LGElectronics #Automation #OperationalExcellence #ManufacturingSolutions

We are collaborating with NVIDIA to accelerate breakthroughs in Physical AI, Digital Twin and other next-generation technologies.

"A washing machine is produced every 13 seconds and dryers exit the production line every 11 seconds at LG's Clarksville factory. The home appliance factory is situated on a 310-acre site with a factory floor area of nearly 100,000 square feet. Keeping that pace of production across such a large area and maintaining quality control requires automation throughout the factory floor. In this podcast, Se Wook Oh, project director of PRI US Equipment Engineering Department for LG Electronics; and Charles Lonergan, director of manufacturing for LG Electronics; explain how the factory is applying automation across the board – using smart applications, AI, computer vision, and robotics for a more efficient manufacturing process. The factory also has a digital twin, which "is essentially a virtual replication of our factory so live, we can look at what's going on," says Lonergan. For example, the digital twin can be accessed to monitor the efficiency of robotics operating in the factory and make adjustments if needed." #LGElectronics #SmartManufacturing #Automation #AI #Innovation https://lnkd.in/giQai5Xk

LG’s Vision for Smart Factories With over 60 manufacturing sites across more than 40 countries, LG has a long and storied history in global production. Building on nearly 70 years of expertise, we launched our smart factory solution business in 2024 to lead this new industrial revolution. Our approach is rooted in intelligent manufacturing optimization. We go beyond delivering machinery – we form strategic partnerships. Our solutions are built around the specific needs and goals of each client, ensuring a tailored, customer-first approach. A Strategic Partner in Manufacturing Transformation In today’s dynamic manufacturing environment, smart factory solutions are no longer optional – they’re essential. LG offers end-to-end support, from factory design and process audits to ROI analysis and phased implementation roadmaps. We serve a diverse range of customers, from small manufacturers starting their digital journey to large enterprises modernizing complex operations. Every engagement begins with a deep analysis of industry requirements, production volumes and existing infrastructure – enabling us to craft highly customized solutions. By Song Si-yong, head of Smart Factory Business Division, Production engineering Research Institute, LG Electronics https://lnkd.in/gSJiBQyX #LGElectronics #SmartFactorySolution #SmartManufacturing #SmartFactory #ManufacturingSolutions #DigitalTransformation

Jeong Dae-hwa, Head of LG Production-engineering Research Institute (PRI) "At LG, we understand that today’s fast-evolving manufacturing landscape demands solutions that are not only flexible but also deeply attuned to each customer’s unique needs. Our strength lies in decades of hands-on manufacturing expertise, which gives us a clear edge in designing smart factory solutions that truly work on the ground. That’s why we deliver industry-specific, end-to-end solutions — from digital twins and autonomous robots to generative AI — all designed to maximize productivity and foster a safer, more sustainable production environment for people and the planet. By combining more than several hundred TB of manufacturing data and over 1,000 patents with our advanced capabilities in AI and digital transformation, we’re helping shape the next chapter of smart manufacturing. Now, we’re expanding this know-how beyond LG to support partners across industries. Together, we’re building smarter, more resilient factories — and a more intelligent future for manufacturing."

Excited to share insights from our recent advancements in smart manufacturing! Our Clarksville Lighthouse Factory showcases the power of 5G-enabled robotics and autonomous logistics, significantly boosting production efficiency. With AI integrated into quality inspections and predictive maintenance, we're not only enhancing our operations but also offering tailored smart factory solutions to clients across various industries. Looking forward to continuing our innovation journey and shaping the future of intelligent production! #SmartFactory #5G #AI #Innovation https://lnkd.in/g7iBXsFU

LG SmartFactory Solutions keeps expanding its market coverage.

** Quick Designer in PRISM Platfrom ** Among three main solutions in PRISM platform, Quick Designer is the 1st one. PRISM 플랫폼의 세 가지 주요 솔루션 중 첫 번째는 Quick Designer입니다. Before we developed Quick Designer, it was difficult to verify the analyses due to differences in the calculating formulas with different analysts. And designing new calculating logic for every analysis led to increase in analysis time. Quick Designer를 개발하기 전에는 분석자마다 계산 공식이 달라 분석을 검증하기 어려웠습니다. 또한, 새로운 계산 논리를 설계하는 데 많은 시간이 소요되었습니다. Quick Designer is a rough-cut design tool for new factories and production systems that enables increased analysis accuracy during short-term periods. Quick Designer는 새로운 공장과 생산 시스템을 위한 초기 설계 도구로, 단기간 내에 분석 정확도를 높일 수 있습니다. Its key features include block layout design, analyzing logistics manpower, capacity simulation for material handling systems, and space efficiency. Quick Designer provides standard analysis formula and error proofing within shorter time than before. 주요 기능으로는 블록 레이아웃 설계, 물류 인력 분석, 물자 취급 시스템의 용량 시뮬레이션, 공간 효율성 분석 등이 있습니다. Quick Designer는 표준 분석 공식을 제공하며, 이전보다 짧은 시간 내에 오류 검증을 할 수 있습니다. Figure 1: Block Layout Design & Material Flow Analysis Figure 2: Load analysis for Logistics Worker Figure 3: Calculate requiring number of AGVs, Utilization rate Analysis Figure 4: Design optimized layout of depots of each material 그림 1: 블록 레이아웃 설계 및 물자 흐름 분석 그림 2: 물류 작업자에 대한 부하 분석 그림 3: AGV(무인 운반차) 필요 수량 계산 및 이용률 분석 그림 4: 각 자재의 최적화된 창고 배치 설계

* Production System Engineering Platform * PRISM : Production Innovation by Simulation Modeling LG PRI는 스마트 팩토리 구축의 전략 및 디자인 단계에서 필요한 설계 및 검증 솔루션을 프리즘 플랫폼 안에 모두 보유하고 있습니다. LG PRI possesses all the necessary solutions in the PRISM platform for the strategy and design stages of smart factory construction 이 플랫폼에는 새로운 공장을 기획하고, 생산 시스템 설계에서부터 개발, 구축, 운영의 각 단계별로 시뮬레이션 기반의 레이아웃 및 물류를 설계하고 검증하는 솔루션들이 포함됩니다. This platform includes solutions that design and verify production systems and logistics, based on simulation, for every stage from planning a new factory to development, construction, and operation. 이 플랫폼을 통해 공장 설계에 걸리는 시간을 3~4개월에서 3~4주로 단축시킬 수 있었습니다. Through this platform, we were able to reduce the time required for factory design from 3-4 months to 3-4 weeks. Quick designer는 신공장 설계 및 생산 시스템 초기 설계 단계에서 러프컷 방식으로 투자비를 산정하고 숏텀으로 검증하는 도구 입니다. 기획단계에서 가장 중요한 목표인 투자비를 추산하는데 있어서 신속하고 정확한 의사 결정을 지원합니다. The Quick Designer is a tool used in the initial design stages of a new factory and production system. It enables rough-cut investment estimation and short-term verification, supporting quick and accurate decision-making in estimating investment costs, a critical goal in the planning phase. DT Design은 라이브러리 기반의 시뮬레이터로 대물류 및 공장 내 물류 상세 운영 시나리오를 3D기반 모델링을 통해 사전 검증하게 하는 도구 입니다. 실제로 LG에너지 솔루션의 신공장 구축에 활용되었었습니다. The DT Design is a library-based simulator that pre-verifies bulk logistics and in-factory logistics operation scenarios through 3D-based modeling. It has been utilized in the construction of new factories of LG Energy Solution. The DT Operation은 실시간 모니터링 및 사전 예측 시뮬레이터로 다양한 운영 시나리오를 설계하고 사전 검증할 수 있는 도구입니다. 이러한 시뮬레이터에 리얼 데이터를 접목하면 실시간 모니터링이 가능한 디지털 트윈으로서 운영 단계에서도 활용할 수 있습니다. DT Operation is a real-time monitoring and predictive simulation tool that designs and pre-verifies various operation scenarios. When real data is applied to these simulators, it can function as a Digital Twin for real-time monitoring, also useful in the operational phase.

"In terms of accelerating the growth of B2B businesses, LG is achieving significant results in areas such as vehicle components, HVAC and smart factories. These advancements are closely aligned with market inflection points like digitalization and electrification. LG also has plans to expand its smart factory business into industries with rising factory automation needs, such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and food & beverages."

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Get Your Expert Consultation

Connect with our specialists for tailored solutions — every question matters to us.

Get Your Expert Consultation Contact us