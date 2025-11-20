Your game-changing partner for the future manufacturing

** Quick Designer in PRISM Platfrom **
Among three main solutions in PRISM platform, Quick Designer is the 1st one.
PRISM 플랫폼의 세 가지 주요 솔루션 중 첫 번째는 Quick Designer입니다.
Before we developed Quick Designer, it was difficult to verify the analyses due to differences in the calculating formulas with different analysts. And designing new calculating logic for every analysis led to increase in analysis time.
Quick Designer를 개발하기 전에는 분석자마다 계산 공식이 달라 분석을 검증하기 어려웠습니다. 또한, 새로운 계산 논리를 설계하는 데 많은 시간이 소요되었습니다.
Quick Designer is a rough-cut design tool for new factories and production systems that enables increased analysis accuracy during short-term periods.
Quick Designer는 새로운 공장과 생산 시스템을 위한 초기 설계 도구로, 단기간 내에 분석 정확도를 높일 수 있습니다.
Its key features include block layout design, analyzing logistics manpower, capacity simulation for material handling systems, and space efficiency. Quick Designer provides standard analysis formula and error proofing within shorter time than before.
주요 기능으로는 블록 레이아웃 설계, 물류 인력 분석, 물자 취급 시스템의 용량 시뮬레이션, 공간 효율성 분석 등이 있습니다. Quick Designer는 표준 분석 공식을 제공하며, 이전보다 짧은 시간 내에 오류 검증을 할 수 있습니다.
Figure 1: Block Layout Design & Material Flow Analysis
Figure 2: Load analysis for Logistics Worker
Figure 3: Calculate requiring number of AGVs, Utilization rate Analysis
Figure 4: Design optimized layout of depots of each material
그림 1: 블록 레이아웃 설계 및 물자 흐름 분석
그림 2: 물류 작업자에 대한 부하 분석
그림 3: AGV(무인 운반차) 필요 수량 계산 및 이용률 분석
그림 4: 각 자재의 최적화된 창고 배치 설계