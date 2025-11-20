Your game-changing partner for the future manufacturing

* Production System Engineering Platform * PRISM : Production Innovation by Simulation Modeling LG PRI는 스마트 팩토리 구축의 전략 및 디자인 단계에서 필요한 설계 및 검증 솔루션을 프리즘 플랫폼 안에 모두 보유하고 있습니다. LG PRI possesses all the necessary solutions in the PRISM platform for the strategy and design stages of smart factory construction 이 플랫폼에는 새로운 공장을 기획하고, 생산 시스템 설계에서부터 개발, 구축, 운영의 각 단계별로 시뮬레이션 기반의 레이아웃 및 물류를 설계하고 검증하는 솔루션들이 포함됩니다. This platform includes solutions that design and verify production systems and logistics, based on simulation, for every stage from planning a new factory to development, construction, and operation. 이 플랫폼을 통해 공장 설계에 걸리는 시간을 3~4개월에서 3~4주로 단축시킬 수 있었습니다. Through this platform, we were able to reduce the time required for factory design from 3-4 months to 3-4 weeks. Quick designer는 신공장 설계 및 생산 시스템 초기 설계 단계에서 러프컷 방식으로 투자비를 산정하고 숏텀으로 검증하는 도구 입니다. 기획단계에서 가장 중요한 목표인 투자비를 추산하는데 있어서 신속하고 정확한 의사 결정을 지원합니다. The Quick Designer is a tool used in the initial design stages of a new factory and production system. It enables rough-cut investment estimation and short-term verification, supporting quick and accurate decision-making in estimating investment costs, a critical goal in the planning phase. DT Design은 라이브러리 기반의 시뮬레이터로 대물류 및 공장 내 물류 상세 운영 시나리오를 3D기반 모델링을 통해 사전 검증하게 하는 도구 입니다. 실제로 LG에너지 솔루션의 신공장 구축에 활용되었었습니다. The DT Design is a library-based simulator that pre-verifies bulk logistics and in-factory logistics operation scenarios through 3D-based modeling. It has been utilized in the construction of new factories of LG Energy Solution. The DT Operation은 실시간 모니터링 및 사전 예측 시뮬레이터로 다양한 운영 시나리오를 설계하고 사전 검증할 수 있는 도구입니다. 이러한 시뮬레이터에 리얼 데이터를 접목하면 실시간 모니터링이 가능한 디지털 트윈으로서 운영 단계에서도 활용할 수 있습니다. DT Operation is a real-time monitoring and predictive simulation tool that designs and pre-verifies various operation scenarios. When real data is applied to these simulators, it can function as a Digital Twin for real-time monitoring, also useful in the operational phase.