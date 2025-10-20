About Cookies on This Site

For smarter education, LG integrated solutions

Interactive and immersive learning

Transform classrooms into engaging, student-centered spaces with our interactive displays and digital signage.

 

  • LG CreateBoard
  • Large-format displays for clear visibility
  • Virtual and experiential learning technologies

Supporting the digital campus

Extend digital transformation across campus with comprehensive IT and collaboration solutions.

 

  • Cloud-based software solutions
  • Reliable computing hardware
  • Collaboration tools for faculty and students

Enhancing student facilities and operational efficiency

Improve comfort and operations in student spaces, from dormitories to common areas.

 

  • Commercial laundry solutions
  • Smart operational management
  • Environmental controls for temperature and air quality

Education solutions by need

Classroom

Inspire learning with digital displays and interactive boards that bring lessons to life, encouraging communication, collaboration, and creativity in every class.

Classroom
VRF System Outdoor Units

LG outdoor units connect with indoor units to deliver efficient heating and cooling for commercial spaces.

Learn more
VRF System Indoor Units

LG's Indoor Units will cater to all of your business needs and are sure to have an air solution that will fit perfectly into your setting.

Learn more
LG CreateBoard (IDB)

LG CreateBoard offers an intuitive touch and writing experience for effective education.

Learn more
LG gram

See the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram for business lineup.

Learn more
Projector

Take presentations to the next level with LG Projector—make your ideas stand out with brilliant visuals.

Learn more

Library

Create quiet, intelligent study spaces with clear signage, intuitive kiosks, and clean air systems that foster focus, comfort, and discovery.

Library
VRF System Indoor Units

LG's Indoor Units will cater to all of your business needs and are sure to have an air solution that will fit perfectly into your setting.

Learn more
LG CreateBoard (IDB)

LG CreateBoard offers an intuitive touch and writing experience for effective education.

Learn more
Thin Clients

LG Thin Clients boost productivity and efficiency with various form factors, adding value to your work environment.

Learn more
LG gram

See the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram for business lineup.

Learn more

Commercial Laundry

Dormitory

Support student life with integrated solutions — from clean air and efficient laundry to connected IT systems—that make campus living convenient, comfortable, and conducive to learning.

Learn more
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

