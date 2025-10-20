We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Interactive and immersive learning
Transform classrooms into engaging, student-centered spaces with our interactive displays and digital signage.
- LG CreateBoard
- Large-format displays for clear visibility
- Virtual and experiential learning technologies
Supporting the digital campus
Extend digital transformation across campus with comprehensive IT and collaboration solutions.
- Cloud-based software solutions
- Reliable computing hardware
- Collaboration tools for faculty and students
Enhancing student facilities and operational efficiency
Improve comfort and operations in student spaces, from dormitories to common areas.
- Commercial laundry solutions
- Smart operational management
- Environmental controls for temperature and air quality
Education solutions by need
Classroom
Inspire learning with digital displays and interactive boards that bring lessons to life, encouraging communication, collaboration, and creativity in every class.
VRF System Outdoor Units
LG outdoor units connect with indoor units to deliver efficient heating and cooling for commercial spaces.
VRF System Indoor Units
LG's Indoor Units will cater to all of your business needs and are sure to have an air solution that will fit perfectly into your setting.
LG CreateBoard (IDB)
LG CreateBoard offers an intuitive touch and writing experience for effective education.
LG gram
See the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram for business lineup.
Projector
Take presentations to the next level with LG Projector—make your ideas stand out with brilliant visuals.
Library
Create quiet, intelligent study spaces with clear signage, intuitive kiosks, and clean air systems that foster focus, comfort, and discovery.
- HVAC
- Commercial Display
- Monitors & PCs
Thin Clients
LG Thin Clients boost productivity and efficiency with various form factors, adding value to your work environment.
Commercial Laundry
Dormitory
Support student life with integrated solutions — from clean air and efficient laundry to connected IT systems—that make campus living convenient, comfortable, and conducive to learning.