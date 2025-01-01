About Cookies on This Site

LG Lifecycle management building exterior with rooftop solar panels and green roof



Lifecycle management

End-to-end optimization for production design and operation.

Lifecycle management Learn more

The end-to-end solutions for your entire manufacturing lifestyle

1. Engineering consulting

Health checks and site selection

Master plan and roadmap

Simulation-based factory design

Production engineering R&D

2. Intelligient automation

Production automation

Inspection automation

Transport automation

Storage automation

3. Operation AX

Smart operator assistance

Equipment management

Operations optimization

Digital twin monitoring

4. Lifecycle management

Productivity innovation

Maintenance and upgrades

Ramp-up optimization

Commissioning and training

Industrial site commissioning process with engineers conducting training sessions, part of LG lifecycle management services.

Commissioning & Training

System integration and validation

• System integration & testing

• Performance validation and optimization

• Pre-launch issue resolution

Training and knowledge transfer

• Customized training programs

• Operation and troubleshooting skills

• Documentation and maintenance guides

Factory experts reviewing performance metrics to ensure smooth ramp-up optimization during new production setup with LG support.

Ramp-up optimization

Performance and bottleneck monitoring

• Real-time KPI monitoring

• Bottleneck identification and removal

• Workflow and efficiency optimization

Process optimization and stabilization

• Data-driven process refinement

• Output stabilization and waste reduction

• Continuous improvement for quality

Technician inspecting equipment with laptop for predictive maintenance and upgrades, powered by LG lifecycle management solutions

Maintenance and upgrades

Proactive maintenance and optimization

• Preventative maintenance for uptime

• Custom schedules, inspections, and upgrades

• OEM parts for replacements

Rapid response and technical support

• Fast response for emergencies and downtime
• On-site support to reduce disruptions
• Remote analysis for root cause and prevention

LG consultants and engineers collaborating with safety helmets, representing productivity innovation in industrial lifecycle management.

Productivity innovation

Equipment productivity

• Optimizing equipment operation

• Reduction of equipment tact time

• Minimizing equipment down time loss

Workforce productivity

• Reduction of work loss 

• Reduction of waiting and queue time loss 

• Reduction in production lead time loss





