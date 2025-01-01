About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Tools & Resources

Tools & Resources

Tools & Resources

Document

Catalogue

extension : pdf
Commercial Laundry Product Catalogue.pdf
Download

Leaflet

extension : pdf
Commercial Laundry Titan Washer Leaflet.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
Commercial Laundry Titan Dryer Leaflet.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
Commercial Laundry Giant Washer Leaflet.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
Commercial Laundry Giant Dryer Leaflet.pdf
Download

Video

extension : etc
Commercial Laundry VR Simulator Introduction.mp4
Download
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us